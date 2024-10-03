Marat Khairullin Substack
Brief report from the front, October 3, 2024
The Ukrainian Armed Forces have fewer and fewer significant fortified areas. By Marat Khairullin with illustrations by Mikhail Popov.
21 hrs ago
•
Zinderneuf
30
You can't give it away and you can't take it away
Russia's Ukrainian Dilemma, by Marat Khairullin
Oct 3
•
Zinderneuf
51
Brief report from the front, October 2, 2024
Russian Armed Forces Prepare to Enter Kurakhovo's Rear! By Marat Khairullin with illustrations by Mikhail Popov
Oct 2
•
Zinderneuf
41
East Calling Conversations 09.29.2024
Zinderneuf chats with Journalist and Writer Tathagata Bhattacharya
Published on East’s Substack
•
Oct 2
1:42:51
Kamala Harris’s message to Iran
Iran has a message as well...
Published on East’s Substack
•
Oct 2
1:27
October: The Great Offensive Is Inevitable!
By Marat Khairullin
Oct 1
•
Zinderneuf
65
Brief report from the front, October 1, 2024
The enemy may be trapped in Ugledar if they do not have time to retreat! By Marat Khairullin with illustrations by Mikhail Popov.
Oct 1
•
Zinderneuf
35
September 2024
Brief report from the front, September 30, 2024
The cutting of the Pokrovsky, Selidovsky, and Kurakhovsky sections continues! By Marat Khairullin with illustrations by Mikhail Popov
Sep 30
•
Zinderneuf
41
Brief report from the front, September 27, 2024
The bag around Ugledar continues to tightenBy Marat Khairullin with illustrations by Mikhail Popov
Sep 27
•
Zinderneuf
37
First things first, planes!
By Marat Khairullin
Sep 26
•
Zinderneuf
63
The hegemon has short wings
By Marat Khairullin
Sep 26
•
Zinderneuf
61
Brief report from the front, September 25, 2024
The Russian army storms Ugledar! By Marat Khairullin with illustrations by Mikhail Popov.
Sep 25
•
Zinderneuf
47
