Brief report from the front, October 3, 2024
The Ukrainian Armed Forces have fewer and fewer significant fortified areas. By Marat Khairullin with illustrations by Mikhail Popov.
  
Zinderneuf
3
You can't give it away and you can't take it away
Russia's Ukrainian Dilemma, by Marat Khairullin
  
Zinderneuf
9
Brief report from the front, October 2, 2024
Russian Armed Forces Prepare to Enter Kurakhovo's Rear! By Marat Khairullin with illustrations by Mikhail Popov
  
Zinderneuf
3
East Calling Conversations 09.29.2024
Zinderneuf chats with Journalist and Writer Tathagata Bhattacharya
Published on East’s Substack  
1:42:51
Kamala Harris’s message to Iran
Iran has a message as well...
Published on East’s Substack  
1:27
October: The Great Offensive Is Inevitable!
By Marat Khairullin
  
Zinderneuf
11
Brief report from the front, October 1, 2024
The enemy may be trapped in Ugledar if they do not have time to retreat! By Marat Khairullin with illustrations by Mikhail Popov.
  
Zinderneuf

September 2024

Brief report from the front, September 30, 2024
The cutting of the Pokrovsky, Selidovsky, and Kurakhovsky sections continues! By Marat Khairullin with illustrations by Mikhail Popov
  
Zinderneuf
2
Brief report from the front, September 27, 2024
The bag around Ugledar continues to tightenBy Marat Khairullin with illustrations by Mikhail Popov
  
Zinderneuf
First things first, planes!
By Marat Khairullin
  
Zinderneuf
7
The hegemon has short wings
By Marat Khairullin
  
Zinderneuf
7
Brief report from the front, September 25, 2024
The Russian army storms Ugledar! By Marat Khairullin with illustrations by Mikhail Popov.
  
Zinderneuf
