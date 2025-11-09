ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. АКТИВНОСТЬ=Activity.

ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Servicemen of the 37th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 36th Guards Combined Arms Army of the 'East' group of forces, having crossed the Yanchur River, liberated the settlement of Rybnoe (Ribnoe on the map) in the Zaporozhye Oblast and took control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense area of more than two square kilometers.



Assault units had to operate under fierce enemy resistance, which used all available means to hold positions.



Despite shelling and constant attacks by enemy drones, the servicemen demonstrated resilience and a high level of combat training, overcoming the water obstacle and clearing the settlement of the enemy."



The Russian Armed Forces are expanding the control zone on the left bank of the Yanchur River and advancing into the interfluve area between the Yanchur and Gaichur rivers, where there are no large settlements.



The settlement of Rybnoe (47°48′44″ N, 36°20′44″ E, population 35) has been liberated, and access to height 141.8 secured. South of enemy positions in the settlement of Sladkoe and another dominating height 147.6. Our "wedge" will be driven in this direction.

To the west, about 4 km away, are the Glinyannaya-Razdolnenskaya, Srednyaya, and Tselinnaya ravines. According to all tactical rules, the enemy should place blocking positions in this area, tasked with countering the Russian advanced units that have penetrated deep into the Ukrainian defense and are advancing toward the Ukrainian defense line on the Gaichur River.

The proper English transliteration for the ravines is corrected on this map*

Destroying enemy positions in Sladkoe will allow Russian units to reach the line of height 147.6 - Solenaya ravine and improve their position along the front line (along the watershed ridge), engaging the enemy in battles on the blocking positions line. This development will enable neighboring units to advance toward Uspenovka-Ravnopole, cutting through and enveloping the northeastern forefield of the defensive node of Gulyaipole with its strongpoints at Ravnopole-Novoe-Novouspenovskoe-Okhotniche.



The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces will destabilize the enemy defense in this part of the Zaporozhye Oblast through multi-directional activity along the entire line from the settlement of Volchë to Marfopol, forcing the enemy to scramble along the entire line.