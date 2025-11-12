Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "The clearing of the settlement of Sukhoi Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic from Ukrainian militants has been completed."

In the settlement of Sukhoi Yar (48.23501N 37.26662E, about 240 residents), the enemy had established a well-fortified defense area based on the Sukhoi Yar ravine. The left flank was covered by a railway, and the right flank (from the settlement of Novopavlovka) was open and well-covered by fire. It was connected by a highway to the defense node of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city of Dimitrov (Mirnograd) and protected its southern outskirts.

For about one and a half years, our units stood opposite this area, which was defended by Nazis from the combined assault brigade of the national police "Lyut."



After clearing this settlement, the enemy no longer has positions in the outskirts of Dimitrov (except for the northwest section). The ring is tightening, and the fighting has moved into the urban area of the city.



To the north, our assault groups are actively moving on converging directions: from Novoekonomichnoe to the "Vostochny" microdistrict and from the Gnatovka-Novopavlovka line to the "Zapadny" microdistrict. The plan, apparently, is to split the Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping into two sectors, Northern and Southern, and begin their phased clearing.