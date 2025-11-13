Report from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'North' Group, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Sinelnikovo in the Kharkov region."



The village of Sinelnikovo (50°15′32″ N, 36°53′53″ E, about 310 residents) is practically adjacent to the area of the city of Volchansk - Kislyakovka* from the southwest. Opposite are the settlements of Tsigelnoe and Liman. The area has difficult terrain: the Volchya River (not to be confused with the one in Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye) with swampy banks, a wide floodplain with oxbow lakes and many islands, and the Tatar forest massif.

By entering the Sinelnikovo area, the Russian Armed Forces cut the radial route Stary Saltov-Volchansk (the road that runs through Volchansk then south from Sinelnikovo), through which the Volchansk defense node was supplied from Kharkov.

Follow the red road south from Volchansk, which crosses the Seversky Donetsk River then moves on to Kharkov. The road passes through Liman in the first map.

Based on the course of the fighting, it can be assumed that the task of the Russian Armed Forces group in the Volchansk direction is to tie down as large an enemy grouping as possible in this area and prevent the AFU command from maneuvering forces and means of this grouping both in this theater of operations and in other directions. As soon as the enemy maneuvers and withdraws part of its forces, the command of the 'North' group immediately reacts and takes more advantageous positions, restricting the enemy's initiative.



And it is waiting for its 'zero hour.'

ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. АКТИВНОСТЬ=Activity.

Report from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "The servicemen of the 5th Separate Guards Tank Brigade of the 36th Guards Combined Arms Army of the 'East Group decisively maneuvered to drive the enemy out of the settlement of Danilovka and advanced three kilometers deep into the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the battles for the settlement of Danilovka, more than 150 buildings were cleared. The clearing of the western bank of the Yanchur River continues. The enemy is suffering heavy losses and retreating." (Danilovka is marked with a Russian flag on the map.)



On the eastern section of the Zaporozhye direction, 'seesaw' actions continue against the enemy, stretched into a 'split.'



Over the past two weeks, we have observed decisive and effective actions by the Russian Armed Forces on our right flank (Vishnevoe), then an expansion of the northern flank (Volche), followed by a sharp shift in the area of activity with an advance in the center of the salient (Uspenovka, Rybnoe, Sladkoe, Novoe, Novouspenovka).

And again, the activity shifted to the right flank - the settlement of Danilovka was liberated (47°52′37″ N, 36°14′42″ E, about 350 residents). One of the main bypass routes of this direction, the P-85 highway (Vasilkovka-Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole), was cut off. At the same time, on the night of November 12-13, a massive airstrike was carried out on the key transport area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Vasilkovka.

The Russian Armed Forces are reaching another defensive line of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole, stretched along the Gaichur River. The forward positions of this line are located on the right bank of the river, along the P-85 highway, and deeper in the defense, behind the river, there are several transport and defensive nodes (Ternovatoe, Verkhnyaya Tersa).

Our right flank is still threatened by the positional area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Pokrovskoe-Bratskoe-Ostapovskoe.

Danilovka is an important transport area for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and they will try to retake it and unblock the P-85 highway.



The task of our fighters is to draw as many enemy forces as possible onto themselves, hold the line, and thereby ensure success for our neighbors in other parts of the entire 'seesaw' sector.



*Лара Note: The historic district of the city of Volchansk, Kislyakovka, was formed on the territory of the settlement Zavody Pervye.



In general, there used to be a village called Zavody Pervye, then this village territorially became part of the city of Volchansk, and the district was renamed Kislyakovka.