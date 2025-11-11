Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "In the area of the settlement of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Oblast, assault units of the 6th Army continued the destruction of the encircled enemy group. The eastern part of the city has been completely liberated. The enemy does not cease attempts to break through to the encircled units. During the day, an attack by units of the Ukrainian 1st National Guard Brigade in the south of the settlement of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi in the Kharkov Oblast was repelled, aimed at relieving the encircled units."

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "In the settlement of Dimitrov (Mirnograd) in the Donetsk People's Republic, units of the 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army are advancing in the 'Vostochny' microdistrict, in the southern part of the settlement, and in the direction of the 'Zapadny' microdistrict."

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Assault units of the 114th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 127th Division of the 5th Guards Combined Arms Army of the 'East Group, after liberating the settlement of Novoe, continued their offensive and decisively expelled the enemy from the settlement of Novouspenovskoe in the Zaporozhye Oblast."

ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. АКТИВНОСТЬ=Activity.

The pace of the Russian Armed Forces' advance in the eastern Zaporozhye direction suggests that the enemy's defense here is collapsing.



The liberated settlement of Novouspenovskoe (47°44′19″ N, 36°23′33″ E, about 50 residents) was one of the positions covering the defense areas of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at Ravnopole-Yablokovo and Veseloe-Zeleny Gai-Vysokoe, which form the forward area of the main defensive node in this sector protecting Gulyaipole. Now these two Ukrainian defense areas are under fire from our artillery and UAVs.

From Novouspenovskoe, the closest distance to the main road sections (O-080619 and O-080618), which supply these areas, is about 6 kilometers, and they are also under active impact from Russian strike means.



Our units' advance to the height 155.6 located southwest (Orlov's Grave Mound) will allow reliable control over the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive positions at Ravnopole-Yablokovo and Veseloe, as well as the main direction towards the Gulyaipole area.



Additionally, reconnaissance groups and advanced units of the Russian Armed Forces are operating on the outskirts of Ravnopole and Yablokovo.