Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "As a result of offensive actions by servicemen of the 9th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 'North' Group, the settlement of Dvurechanskoe in the Kharkov Oblast was liberated.



During combat operations, artillery crews and operators of the troop group's unmanned systems unit provided support to the assault units.



Air reconnaissance identified routes of movement of equipment and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine formations, and strike FPV drone crews destroyed all detected enemy targets in advance, depriving the enemy of the ability to deliver personnel, ammunition, and provisions to the line of contact."

ЛБС 20.6.2025=June 20th, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

The encirclement of the city of Kupyansk by the Russian Armed Forces forces the Ukrainian Armed Forces command to send additional forces and means to this area, withdrawing them from other sectors. Immediately, Russian units begin active operations in these sectors. In the Velyky Burluk direction, Russian assault groups advanced along the watershed of the Popov Yar and Kamensky Yar ravines and liberated the settlement of Dvurechanskoe (50°01′21″ N, 37°45′53″ E, about 350 residents).

To the south lies the settlement of Krinichnoe, where Ukrainian Armed Forces units have set up positions defending the entrance to the Orekhovy gully and the Kamenka-Kolodeznoe road. Upon reaching height 195.2, our units will gain control over the dominant heights of the area and the entrances to the Tretyakov and Orekhovy gullies, which lead to the Upper Dvurechnaya River, along which the Ukrainian defense node Kolodeznoe - Mitrofanovka is located.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'South' Group, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Platonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic."

ЛБС 10.10.25=Line of Combat Contact October 10th, 2025.

A third encirclement may be added to the two existing ones where the Ukrainian Armed Forces groups are 'boiling' (in the cities of Kupyansk and Krasnoarmeysk/Pokrovsk). The Russian Armed Forces have deepened their coverage of the city of Seversk on the left flank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces grouping defending the area south of the Seversky Donets River, in the Seversk direction. Covering their right flank with the river, our advanced groups can advance in the direction of Lugovoe - Zakotnoe, simultaneously encircling two areas of Ukrainian resistance: Yampol from the south and Seversk from the north. Depending on the reaction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces command, one of these areas may be encircled and destroyed.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Assault units of the 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Guards Combined Arms Army of the 'East Group decisively broke through from the settlement of Vishnevoe and liberated the settlement of Gai in the Dnepropetrovsk Oblast.



During the rapid attack, an important road junction was taken under control, as well as an area of more than 5 square kilometers."

Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) to Gulyaipole; Gai is marked with a Russian flag*

Units of the 'East group of forces continue to press the enemy in the Dnepropetrovsk region, consistently breaking down their defensive lines.

ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. АКТИВНОСТЬ=Activity.

It is quite expected that after a rapid breakthrough into the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the center of the Uspenovka salient, the activity shifted to the northern face, where our advanced groups from the Novoaleksandrovka - Vishnevoe line reached the northern slopes of the watershed of the Volchya - Yanchur rivers and the Verbovaya ravine ("Volchya" is spelled "Volcha" on the map below; the Verbovaya Ravine is not marked, but it is just above Vishnevoe) and liberated the settlement of Gai (47°55′03″ N, 36°17′20″ E, about 60 residents). It is located at the crossroads of roads C041409 and C041431, near height 134.0. It is 6.5 kilometers from the settlement of Pokrovskoe, the central area of the defense node Pokrovskoe - Andreevka - Kolomyitsi.

The Pokrovskoe - Kolomyitsi line is located at an altitude of 90 meters above sea level. The elevation of Russian positions in the settlement of Gai is 44 meters above the enemy front. The descent from Gai to the bed of the Volchya River, along which enemy positions are located, is approximately 6.7 meters per kilometer of distance. This is a convenient position for fire control of the Pokrovskoe positional area.



These actions have improved the situation on the front line and created conditions for the development of an offensive in several neighboring directions.



Ukrainian media began to panic after units of the 'Center' Group reached the southern outskirts of the settlement of Novopavlovka, where a fairly large group of enemy formations may find themselves in operational encirclement.