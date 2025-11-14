Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) to Gulyaipole

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "In Dimitrov (Mirnograd), the units of the 5th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade named after A.V. Zakharchenko of the 51st Guards Combined Arms Army of the 'Center' group of forces continue their offensive in the 'Vostochny' microdistrict, in the southern part of the settlement, and in the direction of the 'Zapadny' microdistrict. 49 buildings have been liberated.

The clearing of the settlement of Rog in the Donetsk People's Republic from Ukrainian militants has been completed."



The clearing of the cities of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Dimitrov continues. The settlement of Rog (48°16′18″ N, 37°12′27″ E, about 340 residents) has been liberated; on its northern outskirts are located the 110/35/6 kV Krasnoarmeysk electrical substation and a railway traction substation. Assault groups are fighting in the area of the meat processing plant on the eastern outskirts of Krasnoarmeysk.

ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. АКТИВНОСТЬ=Activity.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Assault units of the 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 29th Guards Combined Arms Army of the 'East' Group have penetrated the enemy's defense by more than four kilometers and completely liberated the settlement of Orestopol in the Dnepropetrovsk Oblast.



Despite heavy fire and counterattack attempts, the assault groups advanced in bursts, maintaining the pace of the battle and not allowing the enemy to consolidate. The Transbaikal warriors acted clearly and coherently: quickly occupying strongholds, cutting off resistance nodes, and opening the way for the following units.



Transbaikal units blocked a large fortified area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Velikomikhailovka from the southern direction. A large defensive area of over 12 square kilometers was taken under control, with more than 250 buildings cleared."



SOUTHERN SECTION DPR-DNEPROPETROVSK; ЛБС 22.10.25=Line of Combat Contact October 22nd, 2025

In the southeastern sector of the Dnepropetrovsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces began destroying the Nazi "abscess" in the area of the confluence of the Volchya (Volcha on the map above) and Voronaya rivers — a defense node of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at Velikomikhailovka-Orestopol. This defense node was part of the rear structure within the positional area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ivanovka-Gavrilovka-Velikaya Novoselka during the preparation of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2023.

It was created in the operational depth of the area and ensured the formation and deployment of the second echelon of the counteroffensive. It is located in terrain favorable for defense, protected by the riverbeds of the Volchya and Voronaya rivers and forested areas. The area has a developed road network where radial and bypass routes intersect.



In the current operational situation, looming over the right flank of the advancing Russian units to the south, it poses a threat of a flanking counterstrike.



The command of the 'East' Group holding positions in the settlement of Volche provided cover for the left flank in the Volche-Novoselovka sector, and then the assault units of the 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade liberated the southern element of the defense node (Velikomikhailovka-Orestopol. The settlement of Orestopol (47°57′30″ N, 36°27′08″ E, about 570 inhabitants) is located on the left bank of the Volchya River. Opposite, on the right bank, lies the settlement of Velikomikhailovka. To the east, it is covered by a wide bend of the Volchya River and the Dibrovskiy Forest (just east of Velikomikhailovka). The southern defense line is covered by the riverbeds of the Voronaya and Volchya (Volcha on the map below; labeled in the northeastern corner) rivers.

The destruction of the enemy defense node Velikomikhailovka-Orestopol, with the advance to the right bank of the Volchya River, ensures the Russian Armed Forces fire control over the important H-15 route and the ability to form an eastern encirclement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces defense node Malynovka-Pokrovskoe-Kolmyitsy located to the west.

This will allow the RF to pin down, with the threat of encirclement, the enemy grouping located in this area and thereby secure the flank of the units advancing in the area to the south in the Danilovka-Gerasimovka direction.

And in further development - a threat to the right flank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces defense node Gavrilovka-Podgavrilovka located to the north.