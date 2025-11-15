Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) to Gulyaipole

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Assault units of the 114th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 127th Division of the 5th Guards Combined Arms Army of the 'East' Group, without slowing the pace of the offensive after liberating Novouspenovskoe and Novoe, expelled the enemy from the settlement of Yablokovo in the Zaporozhye Oblast.

Success was achieved through coordinated actions of the 'East Group units, which were able to immediately develop the offensive and capture another settlement, the ninth this month.



The Primorye troops are advancing deep into the enemy's defensive lines in the Gulyaipole direction, simultaneously clearing the interfluve. In battles for the settlement, the Ukrainian Armed Forces units lost a large number of personnel and more than a dozen vehicles."

ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. АКТИВНОСТЬ=Activity.

Cutting the Uspenovka salient into two sectors, the Russian Armed Forces units advanced 4.5 kilometers southwest from the settlement of Novoe (liberated on 11.11.2025) and liberated the settlement of Yablokovo (47°43′44″ N, 36°19′33″ E, about 50 residents). They reached the watershed ridge of the Yanchur River and the Tselinnaya Ravine. The direct distance to the city of Gulyaipole is 7.5 kilometers.



Experts express concern that the Nazis are luring our fighters by simulating a weak defense, and then may counterattack our left flank from the "quiet" southern sector of Veseloe-Visokoe. In principle, they can. But, let's consider another interpretation – the command of the Russian group is provoking the Ukrainian Armed Forces command to stir up the quiet southern node and distract it in the area of Ravnopole-Yablokovo. And then they may initiate a strike in the AFU flank from Marfopol. (My humble interpretation.)

Update from the translator: Ukrainian sources are now in panic over a Russian assault on Novopavlovka coming from Filiya. More updates will come!