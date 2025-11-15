Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
4h

Long live Russia!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
3h

At least Trump knew when to throw in the towel in the Red Sea v Yemen and Hormuz v Iran. A good man knows his limitations! However these Nazis, the Ukrainian Nazis, the British Nazis, the EU Nazis and CIA/Mossad Nazis will fight to the last Ukrainian.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture