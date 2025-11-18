Активность=Activity. Буферная Зона=Buffer Zone. ЛБС 17.7.2025=Line of Combat Contact July 17th, 2025.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "The settlement of Tsegelnoe in the Kharkov Oblast has been liberated."

After the liberation of the settlement of Sinelnikovo (November 13), the assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces advanced 1 kilometer east and liberated the uninhabited settlement of Tsegelnoe (50°15′10″ N, 36°54′52″ E, listed as uninhabited since 2001, no residents). It is a workers' settlement of a nearby brick factory. In the area of these abandoned structures and a large clay quarry, the enemy had established positions controlling the road from Stary Saltov to Liman to Volchansk (marked with the purple line below) and the access to the urban-type settlement Vilcha.

The purple markedbroad above continues on to Stary Saltov then onto Kharkov itself.

The Sinelnikovo - Tsegelnoe bridgehead may become the starting line for advancing to the settlement of Liman, and further development towards the defense area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Vilcha and encircling the city of Volchansk from the south by cutting off the railway branch and the T-21-04 highway Volchansk - Bely Kolodez.



Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'East' Group advanced deep into the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Nechaevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Oblast."

ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. АКТИВНОСТЬ=Activity.

Nothing we didn't anticipate is happening in the Zaporozhye direction - everything is consistent with the situation as we analyzed it previously.



Ours applied pressure to the north and reached the line Gai-Volche-Orestopol and secured their right flank.

In the center, they drove wedges into the enemy's defense and drew away part of its forces and means. Then - reaching the right bank of the Gaichur River at the shortest stretch, near the settlement of Danilovka, and turning south along the P-85 highway along the right bank of the river, they reached the settlement of Nechaevka (47°51′26″ N, 36°12′29″ E, about 130 inhabitants). To the south, it is 1.5 kilometers to the settlement of Radostnoe, which transitions into Novoe Zaporozhye (too small to mark on the map, but it is basically hugging Novoe Zaporozhye just beneath it), and further, 2 kilometers along a continuous line of residential buildings to Dobropole-Varvarovka. This entire line of positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is controlled by enemy artillery from the watershed ridge on the opposite bank of the Gaichur.

Reaching the Dobropole (not to be confused with the one near Pokrovsk) area will allow control over the entrances to the Glinyannaya, Srednyaya, and Tselinnaya ravines, through which the enemy supplies its group in the interfluve of Yanchur-Gaichur.



We are waiting for the activation of the southern flank Marfopol - Mirnoe. By all indications, it is this section's turn...