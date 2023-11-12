Marat Khairullin

Military correspondent, documentarian and journalist.

Since March 2022, Marat Khairullin has been constantly in the SMO zone.

In information and humanitarian areas, Marat Khairullin collaborates with the First Guards Slavic Brigade, which is currently conducting combat work on the Avdeevka sector of the front.

As a military correspondent, worked in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, and Chechnya.

