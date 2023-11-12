Marat Khairullin
Military correspondent, documentarian and journalist.
Since March 2022, Marat Khairullin has been constantly in the SMO zone.
In information and humanitarian areas, Marat Khairullin collaborates with the First Guards Slavic Brigade, which is currently conducting combat work on the Avdeevka sector of the front.
As a military correspondent, worked in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, and Chechnya.
Interview and Media Request
Telegram Channel
Military correspondent Marat Khairullin
YouTube
Reports about war and life. Documentaries
Use subtitles.
Why subscribe?
Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.
Stay up-to-date
Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.