Report from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "In the settlement of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic, assault groups of the 2nd Army continued the destruction of encircled Ukrainian Armed Forces formations in the western part of the city, the northwestern and eastern quarters of the Central district, as well as in the territory of the western industrial zone. Clearing of the settlement of Rovnoe in the Donetsk People's Republic from Ukrainian militants is underway.



Six attacks by units of the 425th Assault Regiment 'Skala' of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the area of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic aimed at breaking the encirclement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces group were repelled.

The blue arrows curving back on themselves represent repelled AFU counterattacks.

An attempt by a unit of the 155th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break out of the encirclement ring to the north was thwarted.

Up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen and an infantry fighting vehicle were destroyed.



In the settlement of Dimitrov (Mirnograd) in the Donetsk People's Republic, units of the 51st Army continue offensive actions in the Vostochny microdistrict and the southern part of the city.

Assault groups of the 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade have approached the Zapadny microdistrict closely. 33 buildings have been liberated."

Report from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'East' Group, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Ravnopole in the Zaporozhye Oblast.

ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. АКТИВНОСТЬ=Activity.

Defeat was inflicted on the formations of two assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Gulyaipole, Pokrovskoe in the Zaporozhye Oblast, and Gerasimovka and Orly (Orli on the map) in the Dnepropetrovsk region."

Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) to Gulyaipole.

Without losing momentum, units of the Russian Armed Forces continue to wedge into the interfluve of the Yanchur and Gaichur rivers in the center of the Uspenovka salient, in the direction of the city of Gulyaipole. The settlement of Ravnopole (47°44′39″ N, 36°19′08″ E, about 370 inhabitants) has been liberated.

We will make a small clarification regarding the name of the village. On many channels, including the Russian Ministry of Defense, the name "Rovnopole" is encountered. Wikipedia hints that "In some documents, the village is called Ravnopole. There are 4 settlements named Rovnopole in Ukraine." This "some document," in particular, is the topographic map of the General Staff of the USSR Armed Forces L-37-001, published in 1991, where the settlement is named Ravnopole. We proceed from this document.



Having liberated Ravnopole, the Russian Armed Forces expanded the front along the Ravnopole-Yablokovo line to 2.5 kilometers and gained control over the entrance to the Tselinnaya ravine. A wide bridgehead for advancing to the watershed of the Tselinnaya ravine - Stalinsky ponds - Gaichur river. With a deep encirclement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces defense node to the south (Veseloe-Visokoe). Also, the possibility of advancing along the Tselinnaya ravine to the Ukrainian Armed Forces defense area Dobropole-Varvarivka.

To the north, the 'Center' group formations began active operations on the Ukrainian Armed Forces defense area of Novopavlovka from the Filiya-Ivanovka line, forcing the enemy to maneuver forces and means from the Gavrilovka-Podgavrilovka area and weaken positions in the Velikomikhailovka area.

Report from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Dnepr' Group have completed the liberation of the settlement Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye region."

ЛБС 03.3.2025=Line of Combat Contact March 3rd, 2025. Активность=Activity.

Throughout the developments in the Zaporozhye region in the interfluve of the Yanchur and Gaichur rivers (Gulyaipole sector), westward near the positional area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Orekhov (Orehov on the map), our units advanced. They actively operated in the area of the settlement Stepnogorsk (on the western borders of Zaporozhye, the left flank of the Orekhov sector). On the right flank of this sector, our units occupied advantageous lines for an offensive from the settlement Novopokrovka towards the city of Orekhov.

The sector is complex, well-developed, and militarily equipped. It should be noted that this was the main area of the Nazi counteroffensive in 2023.



On November 16, the settlement Malaya Tokmachka (47°32′15″ N, 35°53′53″ E, about 3,000 inhabitants) was liberated. It is a major transport hub through which a highway and railway pass. The village stretches almost 9 kilometers from east to west. The Konka River flows to the north. On the western outskirts, just before the eastern districts of the city of Orekhov (about 2 kilometers away), there is a large area of marshland. The enemy has equipped an extensive anti-tank ditch running from north to south. Two kilometers to the south are enemy positions in the settlement Novodanilovka. The combat zone is complex, and to overcome it, neighboring sectors will likely be activated.