Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johannes S. Herbst's avatar
Johannes S. Herbst
2h

Thanks fo upkeeping your report.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
4h

😀 😃

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture