Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "During the destruction of encircled formations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of the settlement of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic, units of the 1435th Motor Rifle Regiment of the 2nd Army liberated the settlement of Gnatovka in the Donetsk People's Republic from Ukrainian militants."

The mining settlement of Gnatovka (48°15′43″ N, 37°12′35″ E, about 150 residents) is on the eastern outskirts of Krasnoarmeysk city. It is located in the area of the Gubina ravine on the railway branch connecting Krasnoarmeysk with the Chunishino station and the mines on the southern outskirts of the city.

Further east, in the direction of Dimitrov (Mirnograd) city, there are no settlements in between. Thus, our units entrenched in the 'Zapadny' microdistrict (I circled it in case it is hard tk read) on the outskirts of Dimitrov city have strengthened their left flank and the rear area of Novopavlovka.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "During an offensive, assault units of the 127th Motor Rifle Division of the 'East' group of forces took control of more than 25 square kilometers and liberated the settlements of Sladkoe and Novoe in the Zaporozhye Oblast.

ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

The enemy suffered serious losses in personnel, equipment, and weapons, leaving armored vehicles, small arms, and ammunition on the positions."

ЛБС 28.10.2025=Line of Combat Contact October 28th, 2025. АКТИВНОСТЬ=Activity.

Building on the success after the liberation of the settlement of Rybnoë (November 9), the assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces began advancing deeper into the enemy's defense in the central area of the line of combat contact Volche-Marfopol, liberated the settlement of Sladkoe (47°47′12″ N, 36°19′46″ E, about 140 residents), and reached the line of height 147.6 to the Solenaya ravine. They improved the tactical position by gaining control over part of the watershed ridge of the Yanchur and Gaichur rivers.

To the southeast, the expansion of the bridgehead began in the area of the settlement of Uspenovka, the settlement of Novoe was liberated (47°45′05″ N, 36°23′26″ E, about 110 residents), with a flanking encirclement of the defense area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at Novouspenovskoe-Okhotniche.

By driving these wedges in, the line of defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces began to be fragmented into sectors, with the task of their further separate encirclement and destruction.



Let us draw attention to one important detail. The liberation of the areas of Volche, Rybnoë, Sladkoe, and Novoe (over the last three days) was carried out by forces from different units: the 36th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, the 37th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, and the 127th Motor Rifle Division, which are part of different formations. The coordination and effectiveness of their actions during the liberation of these areas indicate well-organized interaction at all levels of command and excellent training of the soldiers.

The organization of interaction and coordination of actions is a very complex, important, and mandatory element of planning and organizing combat operations.



Currently, we observe the increased skill and military art of the new Russian Army, tempered in battles and having gained invaluable combat experience.