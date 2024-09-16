Meeting Ryan Dawson

Marat and Jelena sit down for an interesting conversation with Ryan Dawson (https://x.com/ryliberty), an analyst of geopolitics, to discuss an array of topics:

00.25 Introduction and the phenomenon of the “Neocons.” Also, the nature of censorship and propaganda in the West.

04:04 Israel is being held accountable.

04:45 Who are the faces of Neoconservatism?

06:56 Why do the oligarchs in the West foment military conflicts? Their media influence and political Zionism.

10:00 How did all of this lead to the conflict in the Ukraine?

11:00 Current events in the Middle-East and Israel.

12:15 The Sunni corridor and the first Chechen War.

13:30 After the failures of Neocon policy, will they have to change their tactics?

14:56 What about the risks of nuclear escalation?

16:00 Can the US elections make any difference?

17:40 The problems within the the US military-industrial complex.

21:21 Diversity, equity, and inclusion infects the US military-industrial complex.

22:52 Is there still potential in the USA?

23:30 Is there a plan for fixing the US national debt?

25:10 The media must change before anything can improve.

25:34 Even defeat in Ukraine will not stop the Neocons from starting the next war.

26:42 Is there hope that the USA will stop igniting conflicts?

