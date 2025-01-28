

Driving at 100 km/h under fire on a motorcycle – not every trained fighter can handle the stress. That’s why the most experienced and battle-hardened are selected for motorcycle groups. Al, Doc, and Decl are among them – they have been at war for many years. They have captured Belogorovka, Soledar, Kurakhovo.

On their motorcycles, these guys dropped troops into this very “hell,” and under mines and shells, they carried provisions and ammunition to the front lines.

They say that in war, seconds decide everything – in half a minute on two wheels you can run a distance that you can’t run on foot. The main thing at this moment is not to forget about the task at hand and the guys who are nearby. Only together, covering each other’s backs, we move forward and win! – say the soldiers of the 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade.



In the sixth issue of the series "The Heroic 51st Army" the harsh truth of modern war are revealed. Where there is a place for feats and no place for doubts, fear, and indifference.

This interview was posted by the Russian journalist Marat Khairullin upon his return from the front.

It is a very interesting interview! There are 3 different people, with different backgrounds. There's a former convict who served in Wagner, a man who was part of the partial mobilization, and another very young guy who signed a contract. They all work together as one fist!



I wish all of them to come back home as soon as the SMO is over!



