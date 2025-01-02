Here is a subbed highlight from a common stream of Oleg Shalandin and Marat regarding information space in Russia.
Recommended to watch if you want to get a bit of understanding, what Russian media represents.
East Calling Telegram
Marat Khairullin and Oleg Shalandin discuss the Russian Information Space
Subbed by East Calling
Jan 02, 2025
Here is a subbed highlight from a common stream of Oleg Shalandin and Marat regarding information space in Russia.
Marat Khairullin Substack Podcast
Military correspondent, documentarian and journalist.
As a military correspondent, worked in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, and Chechnya.Military correspondent, documentarian and journalist. As a military correspondent, worked in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, and Chechnya.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Share this post