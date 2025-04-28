At the end of last week, the liberation of Kursk Oblast from occupation by the terrorist formations of the Ukrainian regime was completed. The last settlement—the village of Gornal—was liberated on April 26. Russian units continue clearing the area of hidden remnants of militant groups to eliminate the threat of sabotage.



According to data from our Ministry of Defense, the Kursk adventure cost the enemy more than 71,000 dead and wounded. Losses in equipment also amount to thousands of units, including over 400 tanks, not to mention thousands of armored vehicles and other automotive equipment.



Additionally, our army has destroyed a significant number of Ukrainian artillery pieces, multiple-launch rocket systems (including foreign-made ones), air defense systems, and other weapons.



The liberation of Gornal also severed Ukrainian supply lines running toward the Krasnoyaruzhsky District of Belgorod Oblast.



The Russian Armed Forces continue their successful advance in the Sumy direction, increasing pressure on enemy positions. By expanding control in the areas of Basovka and Zhuravka, our troops are strengthening their position for a further advance toward Yunakovka, which served as the main logistics hub for Ukrainian forces in Kursk Oblast.



Our troops have already reached the outskirts of Belovody and are conducting assault operations from the Basovka area toward Loknya, which adjoins Yunakovka from the north. According to the latest reports, our fighters have managed to secure positions on the outskirts of Loknya. Fierce fighting is ongoing.

On the Kupyansk axis, units of the "West" group have liberated the settlement of Kamenka (see the video), further expanding our bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskol River. This, in turn, continues to create conditions for further offensive operations.



Reports are coming in about the capture of another settlement on the Kupyansk axis. During the assault, the enemy was driven out of Stepovaya Novosyolka. To the north of it, Russian units are advancing toward the settlement of Peschanoe.

This effectively marks the beginning of the splitting of the "pocket" east of Kupyansk Uzlovoy (Look south of Kupyansk) into isolated sectors, which will eventually lead to a breakdown in coordination between enemy units and a reduction in their maneuverability.

