

"I remember my first combat well - we were using a Gvozdika (self-propelled artillery unit). We had to fire ten shots, and on the seventh shot a return shot arrived - it fell 25 meters from us. Previously, artillery return fire always arrived within 3-5 minutes. There is no such activity now."

"But there are so many drones that sometimes you can't lift your head. There can be fifty of them at a time. You have to burrow underground."

"What are we fighting for here? For the right to be Russian - to speak our native language and honor the traditions of our ancestors."



In the eleventh issue of our series "The Heroic 51st Army,” servicemen of the 9th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 51st Guards combined arms army recall their first days at the front. How they themselves changed over three years of war and how the combat situation changed.

Translator Note: Dzerzhincev=Dzerzhinsk/Toretsk

