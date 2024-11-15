Share this postTesting imagesmaratkhairullin.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTesting imagesWhich image appears more sharp?ZinderneufNov 15, 202418Share this postTesting imagesmaratkhairullin.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther14ShareA:B:Loading...18Share this postTesting imagesmaratkhairullin.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther14SharePrevious
There is a very noticable difference between the two images. It becomes clearer when someone zooms-in. Starting from about 130% magnification the picture A becomes clearer. At 200% magnification there is a very important difference in favor of the first (A) picture. If on the other hand there is no zooming (100%) or there is a zoom-out the difference vanishes.
These are the results from my 32" 4K monitor. Same with my 27" HD monitor and my 5,5" HD cellphone.
😀 A: more Awesome Detail! 😃