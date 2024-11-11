What do you, the audience, think?
Which names should Mikhail Popov and his team use for town, cities, and villages?
Many people have been asking me why the maps have the Russian spelling in Cyrillic but the Ukrainian spelling in the Latin characters. I asked the Russian team, and they told me that they believed this would make it easier for westerners to find these town, cities, and villages using western and Ukrainian maps as a reference. I informed them that much of our audience expressed confusion, as the text that I receive from Marat uses the Russian spelling, so it would be less confusing if the maps and the text were the same. I see the logic in their approach, however. We decided to put it to the audience:
what is confusing to me is copying an pasting the names and putting them in google maps... they rarely connect.... i haven't answered your poll, as i felt i need to tell you what i do with the data - try to see the larger picture of where all this is actually taking place.. thanks for your work - whatever you decide!
plus name changes. But that's a local decision.