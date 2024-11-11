Many people have been asking me why the maps have the Russian spelling in Cyrillic but the Ukrainian spelling in the Latin characters. I asked the Russian team, and they told me that they believed this would make it easier for westerners to find these town, cities, and villages using western and Ukrainian maps as a reference. I informed them that much of our audience expressed confusion, as the text that I receive from Marat uses the Russian spelling, so it would be less confusing if the maps and the text were the same. I see the logic in their approach, however. We decided to put it to the audience: