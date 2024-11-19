An attentive observer could notice that our aviation began to carry out bombing strikes on Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov not only on industrial facilities, but also on buildings that, it would seem, had no direct relation to the SMO goals. For example, on office and business centers. The Iskander strike on the hotel in Dnepropetrovsk can also be classified in this category. In the public sphere, there was talk of some mercenaries stationed there. In the non-public, professional community, it is clearly stated that the priority target is call centers.



Today, Ukraine has become a world leader in international telephone fraud. In 2021, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs estimated its scale at 100 thousand Ukrainian calls per day. And the annual damage from this criminal activity amounted to 70 billion rubles stolen from ordinary Russians. Sberbank alone recorded 4.5 million complaints per year.



The capital of telephone scammers in Ukraine is Dnepropetrovsk. Most of the rented premises in this city are used for call centers that rob Russians. The main owner of call centers in Dnepropetrovsk is considered to be the gang "Nines," which is led by the Georgian hereditary bandit Zurab Lekeshvili (nickname Zurik) and his accomplice Vitaly Proskurin (nickname Boxer). "Nines" in Dnepropetrovsk is the basic foundation for the formation of the Nazi battalions "Dnepr," "Kraken," and "Aidar" (all banned in the Russian Federation). The first call center in Dnepropetrovsk was organized by the oligarch Igor Kolomoisky, who also created "Nines" in its current form.



In 2023, Kolomoisky was imprisoned; by that time, the chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk regional state administration was SBU General Serhiy Lysak. Lysak is Budanov's right hand. Both Lysak and Budanov are personal creatures of the current MI6 director Richard Moore. He personally selected these bastards as part of the so-called "Zelensky call." Zelensky respects and likes Moore very much and regularly calls him for advice. One of the main tasks assigned to Lysak is to seize control over the "Nines" gang, as well as the gang of Mikhail Koshlyak, the president of the Ukrainian Judo Federation.

MI6 director Richard Moore

MI6, like any intelligence agency, loves to work with organized crime. The hotel in Dnepropetrovsk is one of the fiefdoms of "Devyatka" and Lysak. There are several large call centers located there. In fact, they were the ones that were the target of the attack. From that moment on, call centers became legitimate targets for our military.



Ukraine under Zelensky has become a real "criminal house." Under him, there has been an explosive growth in the production of synthetic drugs - Ukraine is becoming a world center for the sale of mephedrone and Alpha ПВР (street names: flakka, salt, crystals).

Ukraine under Zelensky has also become a world leader in the sale of human organs - the only country to allow the official removal of organs without the donor's consent. And again, there is a direct connection to the Zelensky family through the owner of a network of private clinics where they are served. Online casinos, fake crypto exchanges, arms trade, human trafficking, mass export of prostitutes - of all genders, including children, blockchain without state control, private prisons in the hands of Western intelligence agencies - whatever you want. Any abomination for your money.



And in all of these enterprises, without exception, the participation of Western intelligence services can be traced. All this is done with the sole purpose of making trouble for Russia, weakening it.



Exactly the same black hole was made out of Chechnya on the eve of the well-known events. Georgia went through exactly the same thing, and so on. All those who advocate for Ukraine's full incorporation into Russia must understand what kind of people we will then have to deal with inside our own country. Do we need this? Wouldn't it be better to gain a foothold on the border and burn the "trap-house" itself to hell? Leave one or two entrances to Sheremetyevo and filter it, thoroughly and properly - it will cost much less...

Translator Note: I chose to translate “блат-хату” as “trap house,” but I know it's not exactly analogous.