While Zelensky was distracting everyone with a crazy adventure in the Kursk region, radical changes took place on the main front, and not just in regard to where our guys advanced but how they fought.



Let me first remind you of the Ukrops' main tactics, with which they intended to hold the front line indefinitely or until we were exhausted. The defense on all sections of the Ukrop front necessarily consisted of two lines. The least prepared troops were in the first, and the most combat-ready reserves were in the second. As soon as our troops broke through the first line and tried to consolidate, active artillery shelling began on well-aimed positions, and then was immediately followed by a strike from the depths by the reserves.



Of course, the question arises: Why didn’t ours break through the enemy’s defenses with large forces at once over a large area, for example, with a special shock army?



Firstly, I will remind you once again, the Ukrops had many well-trained reserves in the rear, and due to shorter logistics they could also quickly transfer troops from one section of the front to another. That is, we would immediately receive flank attacks in the places of this breakthrough. Perhaps these blows would have resulted in victory, but our losses could have been monstrous, which in itself, in the conditions of constant psychological warfare, is a serious defeat. Therefore, before launching a major offensive, we simply had to exhaust the Ukrainian Armed Forces - knock out the main means of destruction: artillery, tanks, and manpower. In fact, that is what we are seeing occur now.



The Ukrainian artillery has been significantly thinned out; the current intensity of fire is not enough to hold positions. No matter how much they praise low air FPVs, the destructive power of drones is not capable of stopping the breakthroughs of our groups. In addition, we are already seeing a complete depletion of the second line reserves in almost all directions – the Ukrainians simply have nothing to counterattack with. Where such an opportunity still remains, they are not capable of attacking without massive support from artillery and tanks.



In fact, this is what allowed our troops to switch to the tactics of eating the “pig” piece by piece.



The front sections are cut into small parts by small flanking attacks, taken in pincers, and totally cleared out by artillery fire, then by drones, mortars, and tanks. After which, the stormtroopers that enter the positions finish off everyone who remains. This is the horror for the Ukrops - the war has turned into a total destruction of the entire first line of the enemy. We took a long time to get going, but in the end we have accumulated such firepower that we are simply burning out everything that moves.



A good example is the rapid advance of our troops on the Vodyanoye-Ugledar line. Two weeks ago, a small village on the right flank of Ugledar was subjected to heavy attacks. Everything flew there - FABs, artillery, Uragans, Smerches, Grads, TOSs. There didn't seem to be any Iskanders, but take a look at the whole picture.



Then, a couple of days later, our troops finished off the settlement with drones, tanks, artillery, and mortars. After which, the infantry quickly entered and cleared out the remnants. The mine "Yuzhnodonbasskaya 3" was taken in exactly the same way. I have something to compare this with:



In the summer of 2022, Slavyanka took the territory of the Butovskaya mine - at this time, they spent 600 mines and shells. Judging by what we saw in Yuzhnodonbasskaya 3, fewer mines were used due to the use of FABs and drones.

In addition, due to the decrease in the power of the Ukrop artillery, the survivability of our tanks has increased significantly, they began to operate from shorter distances and more confidently.

I plan to return to the front soon and will receive first-hand information on this matter.



To put it roughly, the destructive power of our army has increased two or even three times due to the expansion of the range of strikes as well as the increase in accuracy. This has led, accordingly, to savings on basic ammunition. Of course, we need to pay attention once again to the use of high-precision missiles and UAVs.



According to the Defense Ministry statistics (quoting PerekhvatZ), we knocked out 80 warehouses in May. In June, already 139, in July 290, in August 220. During the 18 days of September, 153 warehouses were destroyed.

Basically, this is all the work of Iskanders, which have also been used in strikes on other targets.



Yesterday, for example, 7 missiles flew into Kharkov at once. In other words, we have at least 200 installations deployed along the thousand-kilometer line of combat (taking into account the geography of the strikes). This is monstrous firepower.



Why should we pay attention specifically to warehouses? Without creating intermediate warehouses in the near rear zone, it is impossible to fight. Judging by the strikes in the offensive zone on the main front Kurakhovo-Pokrovsk, the Ukrops simply swore off creating warehouses in the 50-kilometer zone from the front, since strikes on them are carried out instantly. The enemy, of course, is trying to compensate with so-called "mosquito logistics" and, accordingly, are lengthening the route.



But here we must pay attention to the losses of the Ukrops in automobile equipment: May - 723, June - 861, July - 1030, August 1264. In less than a month of September, there are already almost 600.



This is taking in account of the Ukrainians have significantly fewer artillery pieces. Since the beginning of the year, over 4 thousand guns have been destroyed. The dynamics are the same as for vehicles, warehouses, and manpower.



What does this mean in a broad sense? The Ukrops were showing off too much. They were told in plain text: don't tease the bear, what will you do when he crawls out? The Ukrops then, figuratively speaking, danced and made faces, "what kind of a bear is this, if he crawls out, we'll chase him back." Then the bear crawled out and started chasing the Ukrops around the clearing, but even then they just waved it off, "we can run like this forever, we have a huge mobilization reserve, the whole world is helping us, the bear will definitely run out of steam."



Finally, the bear caught the out-of-breath and tired dill (AFU) in his paws and began tearing him to pieces. Now the Ukrainians, I beg your pardon, can only shit themselves to scare away the noble beast with their stench. This is roughly an analogy of Kursk.



I will emphasize once again that the combat power of the Russian army has reached such a level that, on the front line in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which is well supplied and trained by all of Europe and the USA, almost no one survives.



Today, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are the best army in the West, the most combat-ready at the very least. Some Americans and Turks still need to be shaken up to such a state.



The Israeli army, which is comparable in numbers and supposedly better equipped, cannot cope with a handful of terrorists. And the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been withstanding the blow from the mighty Russian army for two years now. Yes, it has suffered monstrous losses, but continues to fight.



Now the situation has reached such a level that now no one survives on the front lines in this best army of the West. This is a turning point in the war, and it will only get worse. Why? Because the Russian army is a big system - it takes a long time to get going, but then it's hard to stop. Mishka (the bear) jumped out. You can't snap your fingers and send him back to his den until he breaks all the morons who came to tease him, and he won't calm down.



The enemy has angered us, oh how he has angered us! Shootings of prisoners, torture – now the reckoning has come. Seven Iskanders a day in Kharkov is only the beginning.