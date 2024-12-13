Abu Ghraib

The hegemon is beginning to creep back across the globe, and as territories are freed from its presence, the terrible legacy that the Americans leave behind is revealed. Laboratories and drug dens, weapons depots, and prisons.



Just so you know, almost every US military base has its own secret prison where torture is a must.



It would never occur to anyone in their right mind to accuse, for example, the Russian military of organizing a secret FSB prison in Gyumri, Armenia, where they tortured captured Georgians. The Americans had such prisons in Kyrgyzstan on the territory of the Manas airbase and even in Uzbekistan on the territory of not a base, but simply a rented airport in Navoi. There were and are US prisons in Moldova (Comrat), Romania (Kogalniceanu), Poland (Stare Keskuty - a monstrous place where people die like flies), Ukraine (Makarov), and so on and so forth.



Why do Americans, this exceptional nation that brings light and goodness to everyone, have so many prisons all over the world?! And such cruel ones: in the US, there is an entire academic discipline that meticulously collects, catalogues, and studies where, who, how, and how much the US military tortures. For example, the Watson Institute. People are already defending their doctoral dissertations, studying who and how much the Americans have disfigured in yet another country liberated from totalitarianism.



And do you know what conclusion everyone makes who even superficially familiarizes themselves with this issue? Despite all the revelations, there are only more prisons. The Americans held several dozen people at the airports of Navoi and Manas. In Guantanamo (Cuba), there were already about a thousand. In the four main prisons created by the Americans in Iraq, at any given time there were more than 20 thousand prisoners. In fact, there were only that many in Abu Ghraib at the height of the American occupation. It is still considered the largest prison in the world. 20 thousand people is the population of a small town. When the US left Iraq, more than 40,000 people were released from secret prisons. After the Americans left Afghanistan, about 100,000 prisoners were released there. In total, it is believed that during the US occupation, about a million citizens passed through their prisons, and all of them, as we are told, are potential terrorists and bandits.

Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

Now pay attention! To create these prisons, America simply abolished the international Geneva Conventions. Those detained by the US military had no rights whatsoever - no medical care, no humane treatment, no fair trial or defense. And yes, they were tortured.



The US even managed to develop an entire official textbook on how to torture properly. For example, it describes the following torture: rectal (through the anus) feeding.



The US, through a special decree by President Bush Jr., allowed itself to be "animals" by calling the abuse of other people the "doctrine of containment." Its essence is very simple. If an American soldier believes that a specific person represents any threat in the occupied territory, he can imprison and torture him. I repeat, the American president - the same one who always told us about human rights - signed such a paper.



Since then, all human rights activists in the world, including the UN, have begged the other US presidents (Obama, Trump, Biden) to cancel this document. And they said, "Yes, yes, of course, later somehow." They have been canceling it for twenty years now... And the prisons are multiplying.

One of the latest examples is Syria. As it turned out by chance, there are 50 thousand captured ISIS militants (an organization banned in Russia) in Kurdish territories under US control. And this is only the tip of the iceberg.

In Ukraine, the Russian army has already liberated 20 percent of the territory - has anyone heard of prisons?



What do the Americans need them for? The answer to this question is given to us by the personality of the leader of Al-Qaeda in Syria, al-Julani. As a young man, he went through all the US prisons in Iraq - Abu Ghraib, Camp Cropper, Camp Bucca, and Al-Taji. This is a full course in the American "Hate University."

Al-Julani Tahrir al-Sham leader

Abu Ghraib is the primary filtration point. If we go back to the example of the Ukrainian TCC, do you think the Americans just grab people off the street? No, and the Americans tested this system in Iraq.



All more or less suitable men were taken on the street or in suitable places (the same madrassas and mosques). The difference with the TCC is that the Ukrops pack everyone to the front. But in Abu Ghraib the Americans selected the most suitable terrorists.



There is a special term - forceful recruitment (мобилизация in Ukrainian). Everyone is first lightly tortured so that they know the "smell of the master," and deprived of any hope for a fair trial - the only way out is through recruitment into a gang. If you don't want to - sit forever and eat through your ass.



Those who are selected at the first stage are then sent to Camp Cropper - this is primary military training. Then, the most talented killers are sent through Camp Bucca - this is a school for middle command staff. Well, the most distinguished scumbags are sent to the academy of terrorism - Camp Al-Taji.



For example, all seven caliphs of the Islamic State that invaded Syria followed exactly this route. That is, the US stupidly prepared an army in Iraq to invade Syria. Then, when the war was unleashed, they transferred this system to Syrian Kurdistan.



Even the smallest details are identical. In Iraq, this case was handled by a special team - the 800th and 205th US military police brigades. The torture was carried out by the 325th US military police battalion (a special unit of military executioners). It is these "valuable" specialists who are now working at bases in Kurdistan.



In the US, the war in Iraq and Syria is considered as one campaign. Last year, they even summed up the results of its 20th anniversary. Here are some of them (official ones).



“…the total cost of the wars in Iraq and Syria will exceed half a million lives and $2.89 trillion. This figure includes costs to date, estimated at about $1.79 trillion, as well as the cost of caring for veterans through 2050. Since the United States invaded Iraq in 2003, between 550,000 and 580,000 people have been killed in Iraq and Syria—the sites of Operation Inherent Resolve—and several times that number may have died from indirect causes such as preventable diseases. More than 7 million people from Iraq and Syria are currently refugees, and nearly 8 million people are internally displaced in the two countries….”



You know, it's terrifying when you realize what would have awaited our country if we hadn't launched the Special Military Operation. The Americans have already deployed exactly this kind of plan in Ukraine. We, apparently, managed to do it at the last moment. And that's why today we are fighting, my dears, so that our children don't become prisoners in American death camps.