The greatness of Russia will grow through the strength and power of the Russian army. The Special Military Operation has once again proven this truth. The entire year of 2024 was marked by the restoration of the might of our army. Therefore, the main results of the year are dedicated to it.



Breakthrough of the year: Russian Artillery



The fifth column probably hasn't poured as much dirt on anyone as on our artillerymen. It's understandable that these internal enemies want to do so. As before, it is the "Gods of War" who continue to determine the outcome of battles - whoever fires more and more explosives at the enemy will win.



In 2024, more than a thousand Russian artillery crews received awards for accurate shooting. More than 150 artillery crews showed a performance rate close to 90 percent. Overall, the accuracy of Russian barrel artillery fire was over 72 percent, while 50 percent accuracy is considered a very high result.



On the main front from Chasov Yar to Velikaya Novosyolka, the density of our artillery was more than 15 thousand barrels (including mortars and MLRS). This is higher than, for example, the Red Army had during the Battle of Stalingrad - 14 thousand barrels.

At the same time, throughout the year, Russian artillery in the main direction maintained the highest rate of fire - more than 60 shots per barrel per day. Considering the duration of the active phase of the offensive of Russian troops in the main direction, this is a unique indicator that has no analogues in the world. In just over a year, our army managed not only to train more than ten thousand combat artillery crews, but also more than three thousand of them received incentives and awards from the command for excellent results: exceeding the standards for bringing the gun into combat position, reducing the time for servicing and repairing the gun in field conditions, and also for saving the resource of the main parts and components. Happy holiday, our dear artillerymen!



Take-off of the year:

Russian aviators



Aviation is considered one of the most complex types of human activity. And combat aviation is a benchmark indicator of the state of affairs not only in the army but also in the state. First of all, because so many different services and components are involved in organizing flights and conducting combat operations that it is truly a national affair. In this regard, our Air Force holds the flag of the Motherland high.



Over the past year, 1,000+ crews have been trained, and more than half of them have received clearance for combat operations (relevant flight time and excellent performance of all standards). The units operating in the North-Eastern Military District received and mastered more than three hundred new aircraft (both vertical and horizontal).



In total, the Air Force group in the North-Eastern Military District numbers over a thousand units (including long-range and transport aviation). It carried out almost 50 thousand combat sorties per year. With a minimal rate of major aviation accidents - less than one per thousand sorties.

Considering the intensity and scale of the fighting, this is an outstanding result. The average flight time for the main combat group was 1.7 sorties per day. In total, Russian aviators have implemented more than 120 R&D projects (mainly strike systems, guidance, and countermeasures). Happy New Year, our dear aviators!

Most victorious of the year:

Russian Infantry



The Russian army has implemented a system of continuous battle management in the past year, not just on paper. Now, behind each infantryman, when he moves forward, there is a whole system of round-the-clock monitoring of the battlefield. Infantrymen are constantly in touch with the commander, who sees the situation from drones and can issue operational orders. They connect small aircraft, artillery, or tanks as needed.



As a result, our infantry passes through huge fortified territories in the shortest possible time and with minimal losses, for which previously millions of soldiers would have fought. In just over a year, a revolution has taken place in the use of small aircraft and countermeasures. At the beginning of 2024, not all major units had their own "small aviation." But by the end of the year, special drone units were introduced at the level of regular units in companies and mortar batteries. For the first time in history, a unique mobile electronic warfare system began to be introduced at the battalion level.

In just over a year, Russia has formed more than 70 divisions and brigades - trained, fully staffed, and they are already fighting. Another 50 large units are expected to be commissioned in 2025. Long live the Russian infantry! You are the salt of the Russian land!



Dear friends, of course, in the past year, all branches of the armed forces showed excellent results - air defense, tankers, missilemen, the Aerospace Forces, the rear service, doctors. But, unfortunately, a lot of information is still classified, so we were able to tell only what can be analyzed from open sources. However, even this rather meager information shows how great the progress achieved is!!! We are proud of you! You are the greatness of our Motherland!



We congratulate the victorious army with all our hearts! All its glorious soldiers and officers! The first toast in the New Year is for you!