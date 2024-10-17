Hitler Zelensky presented his "victory plan" in the Verkhovna Rada. The plan is very simple and consists of three words - give, give, give. The problem is that the Ukrainian Fuhrer has already been given and quite a lot during 2022 and 2023.



There is nothing more to give, but Zelensky still asks. For what? To keep the stupid Ukies in the trenches, because while the Ukies, charmed by fairy tales about Europe and great America, are dying, Zelensky and his gang are making good money. Here, perhaps, it is worth citing a few sobering figures about the state of the hegemon - this decrepit state is no longer capable of participating in conflicts around the world, it is not even able to provide for its own army.



This story is not for the faint of heart, so let's start with something simple and then work our way up.



So, in 2024, the Pentagon budget was a record 860 billion dollars. If we evaluate it in so-called constant dollars (a certain average dollar taking into account the purchasing power in each specific year), it turns out that this is higher than during World War II, when about three hundred billion dollars were spent per year, and higher than during the Korean War of 1952 (844 billion) and the Vietnam War (715 billion). US military spending was higher only when the country was waging two wars in Iraq and Afghanistan - in the peak year of 2010 (977 billion). In other words, now the US, according to military budget figures, is waging about one and a half wars, that is, Ukraine is comparable to the Korean or Vietnam campaigns.



The problem for the US is that even in 2010, there was enough money and, most importantly, material and technical and human resources, but in 2024 there is not enough of anything.



Formally, the same amount of money is a lot, but in reality almost 500 billion dollars of the named amount are salaries and current maintenance (operation). Only 150 billion dollars are allocated for the purchase of new equipment, but here too the devil is in the details. During the Vietnam War, the number of the US army was more than three million people, now it is less than one and a half million. At the same time, the cost of spending on one soldier was and is 70 and 160 thousand "constant" dollars, respectively. That is, the army is smaller, but it costs more.

Moreover, the US has already started to delay salaries for military personnel. This fact is carefully hidden and disguised - in some cases, the leadership of military units is forced to resort to loans to pay salaries to soldiers. This looks like complete idiocy, but the US military has a colossal hidden credit debt.



My journalistic investigation on this topic is still in the development stage - wait for it, you will be simply amazed. Let me emphasize once again that this is a consequence of the fact that the US is ceasing to properly finance its army. For example, the US Army's funding deficit under the "mandatory retirement" item is 70 billion a year. The Pentagon has not paid contributions to the US pension fund for five years (another 50 billion dollars per year). It's like our social tax - if an enterprise stops paying it, then the next day, all its accounts are blocked. And in the US Army, the accumulated future debt under pension items alone is a colossal sum of several trillion dollars; roughly speaking, the country has stopped paying pensions to its own military. But this is only the tip of the iceberg.

In fact, few people know that the so-called full military budget of the United States is not 800 plus billion, but 1.2 trillion per year! Almost five hundred billion are payments to the disabled, pensioners, various benefits, etc. Remember all those horror stories about aspirin tablets in the ambulance for a thousand dollars. Well, the US spends 27 percent of its national budget on all these health insurance programs and other social services for mandatory categories of citizens (government employees, veterans, etc.). Plus another 12 percent in total on national defense.



Almost 40 percent of the largest national budget in the world, and still no one has enough! Still thousands of drug addicts and homeless people on the streets, still the army is falling apart! In the US Army of 2024, for example, there is not enough money to provide for the minimum required flight time for its pilots, or enough for the "shooting practice" of its artillerymen, and tankers go to the training ground once every two or three years. And most often, they do not shoot - there are no shells. Financing of the SNF (strategic nuclear forces) is carried out on a residual basis and is reduced from year to year.



Our country, for contrast, is currently developing about 16 types of strategic nuclear warhead carriers (that's what is known) - the US has not developed a single one. Even this imbalance can be used to judge that something is wrong with the world's most powerful economy. However, let's move on.



During the Korean War, the US spent only 0.7 percent of its military budget on so-called support agencies. Now, pay attention, it's more than 20! In other words, 160 billion for the activities of auxiliary agencies, services, sub-services, directorates and other crap - there are thousands of them in the US Army, and they cannot be accounted for in any real way.



One of the consequences of such a situation is the catastrophically decaying infrastructure of the United States. There are so many problems in this country that they are not being solved in time. Three years ago, for example, the only plant producing conventional black powder burned down in the United States, and it has not been restored to this day. This is the current state of the US defense industry - if a plant, God forbid, stops, it can no longer be restored.



Over the past 20 years, more than two million people have left the US defense industry (there were three, now there is one million), and the outflow continues. Let's continue on.



Even today, the US can not provide its army with what it needs. Of the original fifty general contractors, only five remain, about a third have been restructured and absorbed by large holdings, and two-thirds have simply disappeared. In just five years, the US defense sector has lost 17,000 companies – think about it! Three thousand high-tech defense firms in the US simply disappear every year.



America has forgotten how to make not only black powder, but it will also soon, apparently, stop producing ordinary screws. Against the backdrop of Zelensky’s "getting high" in the Verkhovna Rada, I think we only need to worry about one thing - that more and more Fuhrers are born around the world on the payroll of the hegemon. Let them draw strength from it. Moreover, all these scumbags on the payroll of the US have managed to do so much in the world under the American umbrella that many decent nations want to settle accounts with them. Africa alone is worth something. We must simply support them with all our might - sell high-quality and inexpensive weapons. Sell a lot. And earn a lot on this. Because it is all in the name of peace and justice.



Zelensky's "Victory Plan" is a plan for our victory over the hegemon!