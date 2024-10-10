Pokrovsky direction Oct. 7th, 2024

After Bakhmut, the counteroffensive, and Avdiivka, we not only forgot what a cruel enemy we were dealing with, but this somehow faded into the background behind the global nature of what was happening, however, the events that unfolded in the Kursk region refreshed our memory.



The first thing the Ukrainian Armed Forces did when they entered peaceful Russian villages was to rob and kill civilians. If we take into account the evacuation (there are not many civilians left in the cities and villages), the number of such incidents is unprecedented. Now, something similar, only on a larger scale, is happening in the Pokrovsky direction. The atrocities are connected with the catastrophe of the Nazi army of Ukraine.



Having lost almost all combat-ready units, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were unable to stop our army, so the new Chief of the General Staff, Anatoly Bargilevich, gave the order to create a barrier of living people on the Kurakhovo-Selidovo-Pokrovsk line. Let me remind you that Bargilevich is Zelensky's personal creature, and the main task set to him by the Ukrainian Hitler is to, by any means, if not stop, then slow down as much as possible the advance of our troops on the Donetsk front. After it became clear that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had lost their ability to defend themselves, Bargilevich ordered the evacuation of civilians in the Pokrovsk agglomeration to be stopped and a high concentration of refugees to be created in areas with high-rise buildings. The Nazis did something similar in Mariupol, when residents were driven into basements, and the militants were placed on the upper floors. The Nazis thus wanted to prevent shelling of their positions.

Anatoly Bargilevich

Our army encountered this in Novogrodovka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces first announced that buses would be waiting for evacuation in this town near Selidovo, but when residents of the surrounding villages arrived in Novogrodovka, they were simply refused permission to leave the settlement. Thus, almost three thousand refugees accumulated in the city. When it became clear that the Russian army was not going to launch a frontal assault, but was simply rapidly encircling the city, the Ukrainian Nazis began shooting at the residents in order to later blame Russia for the deaths of the civilian population. According to eyewitnesses and military personnel, about 180 bodies of civilians shot point-blank have already been found in Novogrodovka. There is a fact of people being burned alive in their own homes. No investigative measures have been carried out yet, as the city is located in an active combat zone.



The person responsible for carrying out this operation is the commander of the special punitive battalion "Revanche" (volunteer unit) of the GUR of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Bogdan Khodakovsky. Khodakovsky is a well-known Nazi in Ukraine, the head of the fascist organization "Tradition and Order", and is, by the way, the personal aide of the gray cardinal of the Nazi regime Yermak and the closest buddy of the head of the GUR Budanov.

Bogdan Khodakovsky

In the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the "Revanche" battalion performs special punitive functions. It is involved in the execution of civilians in Kherson, Izyum, and Krasny Liman. It performs the functions of a barrier detachment. Only the rapid advance of our army prevented the Nazis from killing more people in Novogrodovka.



Currently, on the Pokrovsk-Selidovo-Kurakhovo line, the Nazis are holding, according to various sources, up to 50 thousand civilians. Our underground reports that in Selidovo, in the Solnechny microdistrict, the Central Market area, along Gogolya Street, there are up to 5 thousand civilians in basements, of which about three hundred are minors. Revanche militants patrol the area and shoot every civilian who appears on the street, without exception.

Food and water have not been delivered for the second week. Among the people locked in the basements, there are many sick and wounded. The city center is not being shelled by our troops, but the Nazis have already mined a number of multi-story buildings. There are also reports of containers with unknown chemical substances (plastic canisters of 50 and 100 liters) that the Nazis began to bring into these areas. The command of the Russian Armed Forces is well aware of the current situation and is therefore conducting an operation to completely encircle the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Selidovo. We ask that these facts be made as public as possible so that the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not try to repeat the Novogrodovka scenario when retreating.