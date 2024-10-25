South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a joint press conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda (not seen in the photo) at the Presidential Office in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday. Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool photo/AP

Now it has become clear why the North Korea issue is being actively stirred up during the SMO. South Korea is sending its soldiers and officers to fight in Ukraine. Let me remind you that South Korea is a passionate, evil six of the USA (slang for "lackey"- in Russia, 6 is the lowest numbered card in a deck of cards). They are not as smart as Japan, but not as dumb as the Ukraine. Most importantly, they are high-tech.



Southerners, starting from the time of the first Korean War, participated in all military conflicts of the USA, including the Vietnam War. And everywhere they distinguished themselves by cruelty and ruthlessness. In the first months of the SMO, South Korea sent the widest range of military products to the Ukrainians - from shells (almost a million units) to dry rations. Also, of course, they sent materials for assembling UAVs. The direct participation of the South Korean military in operations in Ukraine was only a matter of time.

South Korean soldiers move through a burning village in Vietnam

Last week, the first 16 pilots from South Korea's 19th Air Wing arrived at NATO's Romanian air base near Mihail Kogalniceanu. Apparently, South Korea sent the first squadron of the air wing, the most prepared and combat-ready, to the war in full force. This means they are planning to throw them into battle immediately.



Currently, the F-16 fighters allocated to Ukraine are also in Romania - at the Fetești air base on the border with Moldova. As soon as the South Korean pilots go there, this will be an indicator of the imminent use of these aircraft in Ukraine. In addition to the F-16 pilots, pilots of South Korean T-50 combat training aircraft, which are used in the southern army as light attack aircraft, have arrived at the air base in the commune of Mikhail Kogalniceanu. It is assumed that these aircraft may be useful as hunters for "Geraniums" in the protection of the Odessa port.



Interestingly, the UK also reported earlier on training 200 F-16 pilots for Ukraine. Here, I think it should be clarified that the British Air Force does not have any F-16 aircraft at all. There are a hundred Typhoons and about 30 F-35s in the B modification (short takeoff and vertical landing). Britain's basic fighter aviation school, School No. 4 of the Royal Air Force, barely graduates about 30 pilots a year for its own needs. In total, the UK needs about 130 RAF pilots annually, with a conditionally operational fleet of 800 units (including transport aircraft, helicopters, etc.).



That is, the turnover of personnel is simply insane. At the same time, from year to year the country trains fewer and fewer active pilots. The basis of training is "flights" on simulators - six flight schools lack real flying equipment. For example, the UK does not have an F-16 simulator.



To transition to the F-35B, the country still hopes for training in US centers. But even with a partnership class of A (i.e. priority), the only US Navy training center that trains F-35B pilots has trained only 15 pilots for England (according to other sources, 19). And if you consider that training has been going on since 2013, that comes out to less than two pilots per year.



At the same time, England plans to buy 140 F-35B. Given the existing terms for training pilots, the country will have to wait for them for more than 50 years for training. How, under these conditions, the British managed to prepare 200 pilots for Ukraine in a little over a year is a big mystery. Either the British have accomplished a feat, or they are openly lying. Decide for yourself.

Pictures of the F35B that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea during an attempted take-off from HMS Queen Elizabeth November 2021.

In general, no matter how you look at it, it turns out that today in the entire conventional Western bloc, only South Korea has a real reserve of experienced pilots. This country is the only one that complies with current NATO standards for maintaining the combat readiness of its aircraft fleet. Currently, independent estimates suggest that the ROK Air Force has about 170 active pilots for its 140 F-16s. To this, you must also add another 100 or so for the two-seat F-15s. Also, there are about 400 pilots in close reserve.

Thus, the only country that is really capable of sending pilots to Ukraine now is South Korea. Considering that almost the entire 155th Fighter Squadron (and part of the 123rd Squadron - 20th Air Wing) has arrived in Romania, the Koreans are very serious about fighting. Therefore, I can assume that we will soon see another attempt at escalation on the Ukrainian front.