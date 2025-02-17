The main news of the past week was undoubtedly the conversation between Putin and Trump. As the Kremlin later officially announced, a decision was made to hold an in-person meeting. This means that Russia and the U.S. have found some common ground. It may be weak for now, but it exists, and we must work to strengthen it. This is very important—working toward rapprochement, not the opposite.



Recall, when it became clear that Trump was winning the U.S. election, negative predictions poured in: Trump is a hurricane of a man, and when faced with our tough stance, he will revert to a policy of total pressure. And he will treat Russia even worse than Biden.



We must understand that our information space is flooded with bloggers and experts (like Podolsky) funded by USAID (United States Agency for International Development). And this is precisely their position. This is how the "Ukrops" reassured themselves by flooding the Russian information space—"Trump will throw a tantrum, and everything will return to normal. Ukraine is the main ally, transgenderism is everything, let’s keep embezzling money and continue bathing in the blood of the Ukrainian and Russian people. Hooray, hooray." However, the first round of working group meetings (which I wrote about at the end of January) went so well that our side decided to move further along the path of aligning positions. Apparently, the Americans listened to us, and this did not push them away.



I remind you that it is widely believed that American diplomacy has greatly degraded, that Americans have forgotten how to listen to the opinions of partners, and that they are used to dictating their will. But this time, they heard us. This is the first important point. The second is that the negotiations will not be about Ukraine. No one cares about Ukropia. They will literally be talking about the fate of the world. In the context of these events, everyone is, of course, interested in the situation on the front lines. As I have already said, it will continue to develop as it has been.



As long as Russia and the U.S. do not reach concrete agreements in negotiations, there will be no cessation of hostilities. This, I emphasize, was Russia's basic condition before the start of consultations. The main stumbling block here is Russia's constitutional borders. These are the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions. Regarding Donetsk and Luhansk, there are no questions—until we take them, or the Ukrops leave on their own, there will be no negotiations. Kherson and Zaporizhzhia may become topics of discussion.

The Kursk region stands apart. The Nazi authorities in Kiev are desperately trying to bargain over it. And they are very wrong to do so, because the Kursk issue will likely become a serious disagreement at the negotiating table.



First, the Supreme Commander said that all invading Nazis will be destroyed. When Putin speaks like this, the enemies are indeed destroyed. In other words, the Ukrops sitting in the Kursk region are already doomed; no one will talk about their withdrawal, let alone exchange our territories. They are doomed, period.



Kursk is Russian territory, and the negotiations are about ending the war, mind you, on Ukrainian territory. No one will negotiate a truce with the Ukrops on our land. Why? Because Kursk land is the territory of the modern genocide of the Russian people. In the second liberated village in Kursk, evidence of horrific crimes committed by Kiev Nazis against civilians has been uncovered. Think about it—not just the wholesale extermination of the male population, but deaths through torture.

People were brutally tortured—for example, construction foam was injected into a living person, and their agonizing death was recorded on video. It’s terrifying to imagine what crimes might be uncovered in places like Sudzha. This is why no one will exchange Kursk lands. Our authorities will unequivocally demand an international investigation into the disclosed facts of genocide against civilians in the Kursk region and the punishment of the Ukrainian authorities and the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who allowed these atrocities. This is not some fabricated "Bucha"—these are video recordings on the mobile phones of Ukrainian soldiers. Zelensky, apparently, does not understand how serious this is.

Kursk resident reveals wounds received from Ukrainian soldiers.

The problem for the Ukrops is that the Kursk bridgehead has long become a trap for them. They cannot retreat along the only road to Sumy, because, by then, our military will be on their heels (at their rear) and enter the Sumy region. This is such a military-political conundrum for the clueless Kiev authorities that it can not be easily resolved.

This is, if you will, Russia's negotiating position, which significantly weakens the position of the United States, because, ultimately, these atrocities against civilians were committed by American puppets.



What will Russia negotiate for? Most likely, about changes to Ukraine's constitution regarding federalization—Eastern and Southern regions will be granted broader autonomy and the ability to elect local governments. This is a necessary measure to protect the rights and freedoms of the Russian-speaking population.



Based on the background accumulated during the first weeks of Trump's presidency, it can be assumed that the Americans don’t just not care about Ukraine, which they stepped into like a pile of dung. They will try by any means to get out of this mess because they have serious problems at home. The easiest and quickest way is to sign an agreement and dump everything on Europe and the Ukrops, simply cutting off support for Ukraine. Europe is a drooling collective idiot that lacks any real agency.



The scenario, already voiced at the highest level, is as follows: Russia will fight for another three to four months—liberate our territories, reach constitutional borders, and then, if Europe continues to escalate, deliver warning missile strikes on European bases. These have already been identified—Rzeszów (Poland) and Mihail Kogălniceanu (Romania).



In the coming months, we can expect another revision of our defense doctrine, specifically stating that any war with NATO will be nuclear. In other words, any attempt by NATO to intervene in a military conflict involving Russia or to attack Russia will result in a nuclear strike. This is being discussed at the highest levels of our country.



And Trump will not intervene or stand up for Europe. This is already clear, just by looking at how he interacts with Europeans. What Russia can offer the U.S. geopolitically, and vice versa, will be discussed in future articles.