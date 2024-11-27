American journalist Glenn Greenwald, to whom Snowden handed over his dossier in 2013, recently asked Tucker Carlson:



Why doesn’t the EU want to hear the Russian point of view on events?



This is how he commented on the EU legislative ban on providing a platform to Russian media (RT, Sputnik).

A serious campaign against the media group "Russia Today" has been launched in the West. The US introduced new sanctions in September of this year. Here, we must remember that this decision is from the same group that gave permission to strike with long-range weapons deep into Russian territory and passed sanctions blocking Gazprombank.



But if the first two are understandable - war and economics, with RT - it is not so much. It seems not such a weighty issue to put in the same row.



However, Russia Today managed to get into the very center of the intra-American battle for ideology. In this sense, Russia’s victory in Ukraine is also a victory for our ideology, which is broadcast by RT. Everything always starts with ideology (conditionally, with thoughts and ideas that justify actions).



Trump's victory is now seen as a victory for conservatives over progressives. What is American conservatism? These are the values ​​that America's "soft power" was based on. These are the values ​​that this country was built on - freedom of speech, freedom of the individual, our Lord, and good old capitalism.



Americans define progressivism as an ideology that contradicts the basic principles on which the United States was founded. At some point, the huge media machine of “soft power” that broadcast conservative American values ​​to the world and to the interior suddenly began to broadcast progressive values ​​with a click.



Suddenly, a woman is no longer a woman, and if she wants, then she is a man. At the same time, there can be many genders, and thoughts must be "politically correct." Therefore, any "dissent" is harshly suppressed. This includes the murders of journalists and thinkers.



The biggest problem in the US today is its incredibly inflated government spending. America stupidly prints money and just stupidly gives it away to whoever it wants. The American agency FEMA (analogous to our Ministry of Emergency Situations), when two hurricanes in a row (with monstrous consequences) covered the territory of four states, managed to spend 300 million dollars on transporting migrants around the country by plane. The country has simply lost its focus.No one there really knows what to do about it.



In the US, the largest government agency in the country, and apparently in the world, is the Department of Veterans Affairs, where almost 500,000 bureaucrats work. One of the many special programs in this agency is the program "Treatment of blood cancer for veterans of the Iraq campaign." It has cost 100 billion dollars so far - this is the annual budget of Poland. In fact, no one knows why they spend five budgets of European countries, like Bulgaria or Serbia, on the treatment of one disease and only among veterans of one war, when American soldiers are simply thrown out on the street after serving in the army.



There are 77 trillion dollars of such social obligations in the country... No one knows where to get this money, but every year, they stupidly put it in the budget and continue to print it. This is American progressivism.



Suddenly, it was precisely the unbearable Russia that, through the voice of Margarita Simonyan, began to convey to American citizens the very values ​​on which America was built. The main think tank that ensured Trump's victory was the Heritage Foundation, a stronghold of conservatives and a center for ideological struggle against progressives. Trump's entire program, including all of his personnel decisions, come from here. Everything was developed here.

If you go to the sections of “Heritage” dedicated to the ideological confrontation with the main internal enemy, then the quote book unexpectedly contains a lot (for the USA) of RT and Margarita personally.

It is necessary to understand that Americans and the Western world as a whole are intellectually very arrogant - they are used to considering themselves the ideological center of the world, used to the leadership of their philosophy. And here they have to rely on other people's ideas - they have no recipes left for their own country. One must agree, we really have something to be proud of.