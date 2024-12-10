Today we are finishing off the remnants of the most fortified positions of the Ukrops along the entire front. Let me remind you that the line of Chasov Yar-Konstantinovka-Pokrovsk-Selidovo-Kurakhovo is the rear wall of a huge fortified area created by the West in Ukraine over 10 years since 2014. The main goal of this "Mannerheim Line" is not just to stop our troops but to exhaust and undermine the potential of our country. And here it is not just important that we overcome it, but HOW we do it.



Russia is not exhausted or overextended. Moreover, with each step deeper into the enemy's defenses, Russia gains new strength, which scares the West to the point of trembling, to the point of wet pants.



We have created 70 new divisions from scratch since the end of 2022, fully trained, and we armed them in addition to the existing forty. Now this armada is marching victoriously, overcoming the most fortified area in the world since World War II. These are not just people at war, this is an army united by a common Victory, a people who believe in themselves. These are the most experienced warriors in the world.

Additionally, there are 40 more new divisions on the way. Meanwhile, NATO can't even equip one additional division. Can you imagine how scared they are?!



Now the last bastion is collapsing before their eyes, and they demonstratively look the other way and repeat, "this is not true, we are very strong, be afraid of us..." This is the situation the West is in on the eve of the start of public bargaining for peace. And there are nuances here. But first, let's take another look at the disposition to better understand the pose the main negotiators of the Western world are in before the official opening of negotiations.



We go from north to south, looking at what is left of the main line of defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Chasov Yar: the refractory plant and the Novy microdistrict - both are surrounded, in the process of being liquidated.

Toretsk – the enemy has been driven out of the multi-story buildings. The Central and Toretskaya mines remain. The first is in the process of being liquidated, the second is on the way. The important Kleshcheevka bridgehead has been liquidated.



In general, no more than 20% of the total defense potential remains in the Toretsk-Chasov Yar area. As soon as both cities are finally liquidated, an operation to destroy the enemy's defenses on the Konstantinovka-Pokrovsk line will begin. The liquidation of the Chasov Yar-Toretsk link already means a half-envelopment of Konstantinovka. And how long will the rather loose defense of Konstantinovka be able to resist us?



Reaching this line will mean shortening the current front line from 35 km to a maximum of 15. And on this front line, which has been shortened three times, the Ukrainians will have to stop the same 4 armies that are currently working in the area from Chasov Yar to Toretsk. That is, the Ukrops will face an incredible concentration of troops - approximately 1 army for every two kilometers of the front. This is, imagine, about 5 thousand barrels of heavy artillery only for one small city. This is what the retreat of the Ukrops threatens on one single section of the front, some 5 kilometers, which lie between the outskirts of Chasov Yar and Konstantinovka.

It is a big mystery with what kind of “bare ass” the Ukrainians are going to stop a crowd of very angry Russian “hedgehogs” here.



The collapse of the Konstantinovka fortified junction means the opening of the defenses of Pokrovsk to Russian forces. It is held (conditionally) on the line between these two cities. Simply the movement of our troops to Konstantinovka means the blocking of the highway to Pokrovsk, and this is already a new semi-encirclement of this most important city.

It was not for nothing that our forces began a semi-encirclement of Pokrovsk - a bridgehead near the village of Shevchenko means that we are preparing for an operation to eliminate the enemy's Pokrovsk group, but that's not all. To the south of Kurakhovo, a powerful Russian front more than 20 kilometers wide has already formed, which is inexorably sweeping away the positions of the Ukrops from Razdolnoye to Yelizavetovka.

Here, the fate of Velikaya Novoselka is no longer even important.



As soon as we reach the Bogatyr line, it will be doomed. By that time we will have defeated Kurakhovo, liquidated the entire huge fortified area and, apparently, will begin the final part of this great operation. This will be the liquidation of the Pokrovsky defense node of the Nazis.

If you look at it as a whole, this process is more reminiscent of a banal beating of dumb "Nazis" who still pray to Saint Javelin and believe in Santa Claus. That is, Trump, who suddenly, for some reason, will start to pull them out of this shit. The logic of "Hitler" Zelensky, apparently, is approximately this: Trump will start persuading the Russians, they will send him to hell, and then the American "Santa" will have to save the Ukrops (that is, Zelensky).



But Trump, without waiting for the inauguration, started not with the Russians, but with the "Nazis" - he made them the first offer. Zelensky did not expect such a dirty trick. That is, if we look at the situation now, Trump should, by all rights, send Zelensky to Hell. Russia did not refuse him, but Zelensky managed to kick up a fuss.



One side has taken the donkey pose (not Russia) and is stubborn, and the other says: yes, we would be happy to, but look at these freaks. Trump needs to decide how to achieve peace talks. We have no hurry. Zelensky is stubborn, Trump is spread-eagle, and we are in chocolate. God grant that it will last longer.