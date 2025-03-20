Kupyansk Direction

The Russian Armed Forces have advanced deeper into the enemy's defenses and established another bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskol River, securing a position between the settlements of Krasnoye Pervoye (Krasnoe 1) and Kamenka. This development sets the stage for the consolidation of all bridgeheads on the western bank.



In the area of Dvurechnaya, Russian units are advancing along the riverbed, disrupting the enemy's ability to regroup.



Armed Forces of Ukraine formations are being defeated in the areas of Kondrashovka, Malaya Shapkovka (Malaya Shapovalka on the map), and Tishchenkovka, where Russian forces are also making progress (Kondrashovka wouldn't fit, but it's just to the east of Tishchenkovka, which is spelled "Tyshenkovka" on the map). Capturing Kondrashovka will enable control over the enemy's supply routes across the entire northwestern sector of the Kupyansk direction.



Liman Direction

ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

Russian forces have successfully merged bridgeheads in the areas of Ivanovka and Makeevka into a single front, advancing on the western bank of the Zherebets River near Nevskoye. Control has also been expanded in the Novolyubovka area. Russian units are advancing from Ivanovka towards Novoye and from Novolyubovka towards Yekaterinovka, continuing to expand their control on the right bank of the Zherebets River and tightening their grip on enemy logistics.



In the Torskoe area, Russian forces maintain fire control over AFU supply routes, striking between Torskoe and Yampolovka, Torskoe and Lyman, as well as between Stavki and Kolodezi.



South-Donetsk Direction

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

Russian troops have intensified operations near the road connecting Velikaya Novosyolka and Bogatyr, threatening AFU supply lines, as Bogatyr serves as a major logistics hub in this sector.



West of the Mokrye Yaly River, Russian forces are advancing towards Veseloe. The enemy attempted a counterattack, which was successfully repelled.



The enemy also tried to counterattack from Volnoye Pole and Shevchenko. In some areas, they were pushed back to their initial positions, while in others, Russian troops managed to seize enemy positions, gaining control over strategic heights.



Between Novosyolka and Volnoye Pole, Russian units have advanced, penetrating enemy defenses and disrupting their coordination.



Despite AFU resistance, Russian forces continue to strengthen their influence across the entire direction.



Zaporozhye Direction

ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Активности=Activity.

The Russian Army continues to advance. Following the liberation of Stepovoye, control is being expanded north of the settlement, with forces securing nearby heights.



Intense clashes are ongoing near Lobkovoe, where clearing operations continue after successful assaults by the 247th Airborne Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces.



Assault operations are also underway in the areas of Shcherbaki and Malye Shcherbaki. These settlements are key points for advancing towards Orekhov from the west.



The offensive towards Orekhov is also developing from the south, where Russian forces have advanced towards Novodanilovka. Fighting is already taking place near the village. Armored vehicles and aviation are actively used to suppress AFU defenses in this sector. Consolidating new positions is significantly complicated by the lack of sufficient tree cover.

