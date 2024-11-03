In the Kupyansk direction, after the liberation of the settlement of Pershotravnevoe, the 1st Tank Army reached the settlement of Kopanki and began assault operations. Attacks are also underway in the direction of the settlement of Zelenyi Gai. From the settlement of Stelmakhovka, our troops advanced practically to the outskirts of Lozovaya. The enemy is trying to build a defense there, and in the meantime, ours are gradually creating conditions for its tactical encirclement.



The offensive in Zagryzovo continues, and our troops are taking action to expand the zone of control along the river bank for a more stable cutoff of logistics at the moment and further offensive both in the direction of Borovaya and in the direction of Kupyansk-Uzlovaya.

In the Kremensky area, Russian assault units are gaining a foothold in the Terny area. Heavy fighting is underway. The contact line here is extremely dynamic. Nevertheless, the Russian Armed Forces have expanded their control zone to the east, driving out the enemy in the gullies area. From the north, our forces are advancing from Novosadovye and are also attacking the farm area from the east. Some of the farms are already under our control. Further advancement to the south through the village will allow us to stop the transfer of reserves from the other side of the Zherebets River.

In the Selidovsky area, the Russian Armed Forces liberated the settlement of Vishnevoe. To the west of it, our troops are entrenched in the plantations along the railway. Offensive actions are taking place in the direction of the settlements of Grigorovka and Novoalekseyevka.



In Novodmitrovka, the enemy has lost control over its positions, and our soldiers are carrying out clean-up operations.



West of the settlement of Voznesenka, the zone of active military operations is shifting towards the settlement of Sontsovka, which in the long term will provide an exit to the west from Kurakhovo, cutting off its supplies.



Russian units made significant progress in the Novoselidovka-Volchenko area, where, after the liberation of the settlement of Kurakhovka, fighting for Ilyinka began. Advancing along the Kurakhovskoye Reservoir to Novaya Ilyinka (the Kurakhovo region on the northern shore of the reservoir) and to the settlement of Berestok will result in the Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison in Kurakhovo becoming blocked from the north.



Attacks on the eastern part of Kurakhovo along road 0510 continue from Maksimilyanovka. Further south, ours advanced more than half a kilometer in the fields between the settlement and the H15 highway, beginning assault operations on the main fortification area. Further south of the highway, they expanded the control zone to the ravine passing there and began offensive operations on the strong points covering the exit to the settlement of Dalnee.



Thus, the advance of the Russian Armed Forces both in the north and in the south of Kurakhovo creates a threat to the rear routes of the enemy holding this settlement.

In the South Donetsk direction, the Russian army has intensified offensive actions in the Zolotaya Niva-Shakhtyorskoye area. Units of the Russian Armed Forces are consolidating in Shakhtyorskoye after its liberation. In the Yasnaya Polyana area, the Russian army is advancing in the direction of the settlement of Razliv. According to some data, the advance is more than two kilometers. Aviation is working on Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities in Razliv.



Between Shakhtyorskoye and Novoukrainka, our units crossed the 0510 road, thus leveling the line of combat contact. After which, they quickly advanced north of Novoukrainka and entered the settlement of Maksimovka. As a result of the assault actions, this settlement came under the control of our military, and in its center, fighters from the 36th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 29th Army planted a flag.



In the Bogoyavlenka area, fighting is taking place on the territory of the tract. To the north of it, the settlement of Trudovoe is being stormed, the capture of which will provide access to the settlement of Uspenovka and cut off logistics along the road from it to Katerinovka. The remaining supplies along the field roads to the north will be much more problematic for the AFU, especially given the autumn weather. Contact battles are underway in the area of ​​the settlement of Antonovka. Russian units have driven the enemy out of several strongholds, forcing them to retreat to reserve positions.

In the Orekhovsky section of the Zaporozhye direction, the Russian Armed Forces, as a result of offensive actions, have practically eliminated the so-called “Rabotinsky salient,” having recently driven the enemy out of the stronghold and advanced in the direction of the N-08 road along the entire width of the Rabotino-Verbovoye line. In the enemy's immediate rear, in the area of ​​the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanilovka, artillery strikes are carried out daily on the locations of manpower and equipment. Aviation is also used to destroy the reserves of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and communication points.