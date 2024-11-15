In the Kupyansk direction, units of the Russian Armed Forces broke through the defense and entered the eastern part of the city from the Liman Pervyi (Ukrainian: Lyman Pershyi/Lyman 1) side in armored vehicles. Yesterday afternoon, the first group of attackers managed to land troops on Nekrasov Street (now Geroev Krut Street) (on the map: Героев Крум, or the yellow line in the middle) in the area of ​​Dzerzhinsky Street (now Svatovskaya Street) (on the map: Самарская, or the orange street perpendicular to the yellow), and dispersed into the buildings. In the evening, another group broke through to reinforce our forces there.



The enemy is making efforts to contain and prevent our units from gaining a foothold, and is bringing up reserves. In the area of ​​the sugar factory (the plant itself was closed more than ten years ago, and its premises are used, among other things, for other industrial production) high-intensity shooting battles are taking place. In addition to actions "on the ground," reconnaissance activities are carried out by drones, identifying weak points in the enemy's defense and coordinating the actions of our various units. Offensive actions of assault groups are supported by the work of artillery and aviation.

In the area of ​​Kolesnikovka-Kruglyakovka (Ukrainian: Kolisnykivka-Kruhlyakivka), the enemy was driven out, and the forest area between the dachas located there and Oskol was taken under our control. Northwest of Stelmakhovka (Ukrainian: Stelmakhivka), the Russian Armed Forces advanced, reaching the Lozovaya River in a separate area and are continuing to "cut" the enemy's defense into separate pieces. Pressure on Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the Lozovaya area, where the enemy is trying to strengthen its defense, has also increased.



In Toretsk (no map update today), Russian units are expanding their zone of control in the city center, having secured a foothold in the area of ​​School No. 6 and in the building of the Ukraine Community Center. Attacks are underway in the direction of the Avangard stadium, and the advance units have moved beyond Grushevskoho Street and are securing a foothold in the buildings to the west of it. Grushevskoho Street leads to another fairly large fortified area of ​​the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the north of the city - the Toretskaya mine. But it is unlikely that our forces will stretch out in a narrow line in the urban development in the direction of the mine. The territory between Shakhtyorov Avenue and Centralnaya Street north of Zabalka is under stable control by our units.

The settlement of Voznesenka has been liberated in the Selidovsky sector , the Russian Ministry of Defense announced.



In Solntsovka (Ukrainian: "Sontsivka"), our fighters, despite the enemy's resistance, are advancing, expanding control, and consolidating new positions. According to the enemy's own reports, Solntsovka is practically lost. On our side, reconnaissance in force began in the direction of Starye Terny.



From the side of Voznesenka, Russian units are conducting offensive operations in the southern direction against the landings along the railway. We continue to develop our success in the direction of the settlement Berestki. From the settlement Ilyinka, we moved towards the road connecting Novaya Ilyinka with Novoselidovo.



In Kurakhovo, Russian army units are accumulating forces in the area of ​​school #3, digging in within the surrounding houses. The enemy is relying on prepared positions in the western part of the city. At the same time, the coverage of Kurakhovo is becoming increasingly narrower. The blowing up of the Ternovskaya dam by the Ukrainians has led to a flood, although it is still possible to drive into the city (almost wade in). In addition, the enemy is losing control over Dalnee, where our soldiers are advancing, after having managed to dig in. This leads to a loss of control over road 0510 and a loss of coordination between the Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the area. (Update: reports are coming in that Dalnee has been liberated.)

Northwest of Bogoyavlenka, the RF advanced along the road to the settlement of Uspenovka, expanding control of the territory south of it. In the Maksimovka area, they advanced in the direction of Konstantinopolskoye and also expanded control west of the settlement. Control has also been expanded west of Novodonetske in the Velikaya Novoselka area. (Update: reports are coming in that Antonovka has been liberated.)