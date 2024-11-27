Part 1: The Russian army is gradually developing an offensive towards Constantinople

(Map key: ЛБС 01.11.24=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024)

In the Borovaya (Ukrainian: Borova) section of the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces liberated the village of Kopanki, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced.



The Russian Armed Forces are advancing along the ridge running along the Oskol. Crossing the village of Kopanki (Ukrainian: Kopanky) is the dominant height of this ridge. From here, there is also a direct road to Borovaya. And, what is more important, considering how the fighters are advancing in different areas, a ravine also approaches Borovaya from this location. This does not necessarily mean, of course, that our army will go exactly that way, especially since the enemy still holds territories to the east of the ridge.

(Map key: ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024.)



In Toretsk, the Russian Armed Forces have advanced in the Zabalka area, securing a foothold in its central part west of Shakhtyorov Avenue (Ukrainian: Prospekt Shaktariv, just east of where it says "Zabalka" on the map). Separate detachments are working on the westernmost outskirts of Zabalka, approaching the Tsentralnaya mine waste heaps from the southeast (Шахма Центральная on the map).

(Map key: ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024.)



In the Selidovo area, Russian units are storming the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of ​​the settlement of Zheltoe (Zholtoe on the map, Ukrainian: Zhovte). According to the information received, our soldiers have entered the settlement itself.



South of Pustynka, the Russian Armed Forces have advanced in a westerly direction, and from the Yuryevka-Novoalekseyevka area (Ukrainian: Yuriivka-Novooleksiivka), they are developing their success in the direction of the settlements of Pushkino and Ukrainka.



North of Selidovo, the Russian army expanded its control, reaching the ravine leading to the village of Dachenskoye (Ukrainian: Dachenske), which is located in the enemy's rear around Lysovka (Ukrainian: Lysivka) (This area is just north of Petrovka, where the map cuts off).



The Ukrainian Armed Forces units defending the settlement of Zarya (Ukrainian: Zorya)are being pressed from the north by Russian forces, who are breaking through to the west to reach their rear and are simultaneously attacking the settlement itself from the north. Pressure is also coming from Novodmitrovka (Ukrainian: Novodmytrivka). The enemy is desperately resisting along the entire Zarya-Solntsovka-Starye Terny line (Zorya-Sontsivka-Stari Terny), trying not to let the pocket north of the Kurakhovskoye Reservoir be closed, and, most importantly, not to let a possible offensive be developed in the direction of Petropavlovka (Petropavlivka), Shevchenko, and further towards Constantinople (Kostyantynopil). Meanwhile, this pocket itself continues to tighten. Our fighters are developing an offensive along the railway from Voznesenka, advancing through the tree lines.



South of Novoselidovka, fighting is taking place in the area of ​​farms, control over which the enemy is still trying to dispute. But their units are being increasingly encircled by our units there. The Skotovaya gully, as well as the territory to the east of it, is firmly under our control. Fighting is already taking place to the west of the gully.



In the village of Berestki, our fighters are finishing cleaning up the streets near the shore of the reservoir. The advance detachments are working in the forest belt along the shore behind the ravine. It is this forest belt that goes in the direction of the village of Starye Terny, which plays an important role in the defense of Kurakhovo, covering it from the northwest.

Part 2: The Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense is weakening in the Velikaya Novoselka sector.

In Kurakhovo itself, the entire eastern part of the city is in our control zone. The enemy was driven out of both the farms and the machine yard. To the east of the Dolgaya ravine, from the Maksimilyanovka side, all the fortifications that the enemy had been preparing for so long came under the control of our military during the fighting.



In the central part of Kurakhovo (between the Dolgaya ravine and the huge industrial zone with many fairly large enterprises in the west of the city), there are battles in multi-story buildings. Russian fighters quickly broke through from the farms through the ravine and went through the residential sector near school No. 5 (шх. 15 on the map) into the multi-story buildings, where they managed to gain a foothold in several buildings.

(Refer back to the third map for the next section.)

Our units are also developing an offensive in the Dalnee (Ukrainian: Dalnje) area, having secured road 0510. The Russian Armed Forces are breaking through in the direction of the settlement of Dachnoe, while entering the rear of company strongholds located near settlements along the Sukhie Yaly River, and primarily in the area of ​​Uspenovka and Konstantinopolskoye, where the enemy continues to withdraw its forces from the "Uspenovka pocket," the defense of which is weakening every day.



There are battles in Yelizavetovka (Yelyzavetivka) and Ilyinka (Illinka).

Almost all of Ilyinka has come under the control of our troops. The enemy has been driven out of the farms north of it and from the machine yard, and the ravine north of the settlement has also come under Russian control. The battles are taking place on the western outskirts of Ilyinka. At the same time, our troops have already entered Romanovka (Romanivka) along the ravine, starting the battle for it. In Yelizavetovka, the RF have established themselves in the eastern part of the settlement.



We have made significant progress in the Yelizavetinsky forest. Considering that on the northern shore of Sukhi Yaly, our forces are already storming Romanovka, supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Yelizavetovka (and the road to it from Vesyoliy Gai (Veselyi Hai) passes through the Yelizavetinsky forest) is becoming increasingly problematic. And, perhaps, our forces will be directed at cutting off this supply first and foremost, forcing the enemy to abandon prepared and fortified positions in Yelizavetovka.



Northeast of Maksimovka (Maksymivka), the Russian Armed Forces are systematically expanding their zone of control in the direction of Konstantinopolskoye (Kostyantynopolske), continuing to put pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Yantarny and Sukhi Yaly.



Our troops also advanced west of Maksimovka, leveling the line of conflict.



The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defense is also weakening in the Velikaya Novoselka area, which, in turn, is the flank for the Gulyaipole (Hulyaipole) area in the Zaporozhye direction. Moreover, north of Velikaya Novoselka, the terrain becomes flat all the way to Pavlograd, which complicates the tasks for the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



In the settlement of Razdolnoye (Rozdolne), Russian fighters have consolidated more than half of the settlement. South of it, the Russian Armed Forces are developing an offensive in the direction of the settlement of Novy Komar, through which supplies are also supplied from the H15 (N15) highway from Zaporozhye and Pavlograd.



An offensive is underway on Velikaya Novoselka from the direction of Zolotaya Niva and Shakhtyorskoye. Between the Shaitanka and Kashlagach rivers, we have passed through the outskirts of the settlement, having driven the enemy out of the territory of an agricultural enterprise located half a kilometer from Velikaya Novoselka. Russian troops have entered the settlement, engaging in battles there. From the Shakhtyorskoye side, there are battles for a company stronghold located not far from the village's (Velikaya Novoselka’s) border near the road. Russian units are fighting for it not only along this road, but have also begun to bypass it to the north.

