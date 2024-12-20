(Map key: ЛБС 12.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 12th, 2024. ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.12.2024=Line of Combat Contact December 1st, 2024. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.)

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Russian Armed Forces are finishing the battle for the settlement of Dachenskoe, which provides access to the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' fortified area in Lysovka and Sukhoi Yar, which will lead to the stretching of enemy forces there and, accordingly, to a decline in their defense capability.



West of Shevchenko, Russian units have advanced, expanding control between the town and the railway. Renewed fighting is reported north of Shevchenko. Assault operations continue in the settlement of Peschanoe, and between it and Novotroitskoe, the Russian Armed Forces have advanced, having secured a foothold along the river bank. However, the offensive has not stopped, and, having forced the river west of Novotroitskoe, Russian forces have reached the settlement of Volkovo, located west of Peschanoe. Reports have begun to appear that they have managed to secure a foothold in that settlement as well.



Thus, the Russian Armed Forces reached the villages (for some of them, there are already battles going on) located in front of the highway going to Pokrovsk from the southwest. Unlike the highway approaching the city from the northwest, it does not pass over overpasses over railway tracks. This made it more convenient for the AFU to use than the highway in the northern part of the city, as the overpasses are being hit their, damaging the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. See the bottom of the page for a full explanation.*



South of Novotroitskoe, Russian units advanced into the forest belts west of the road in the area to Novoolenovka, and there is information that assault groups have already entered Novoolenovka itself, starting battles there.

(Map key: ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.)

In Kurakhovo, the entire residential area of ​​the city has come under the control of the Russian army, and the enemy has been pushed back to the industrial zone in the west of Kurakhovo.



In Uspenovka, a cleanup operation is underway in the area of ​​the western outskirts of the settlement. The enemy is also being driven out of a company stronghold northwest of Uspenovka, set up along the Sukhie Yaly River. Our military has already partially occupied this stronghold.



The enemy was also driven out of Konstantinopolskoe (Kostyantynopolske), where soldiers from the 39th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces planted our tricolor. The Russian Ministry of Defense also announced the liberation of the settlement of Zelenovka. From there, movement is already underway in the direction of the settlement of Ulakly, which is about a kilometer away. At the same time, the highway leading to Kurakhovo, which is the only supply route for the Ukrainian Armed Forces there, has been taken under fire control by our units.



In the Velikaya Novosyolka (Velyka Novosilka) area, the Russian army liberated the settlement of Novy Komar, which was also indicated in the Defense Ministry statement. Russian units advanced west of Novy Komar to the Mokrye Yaly River. South of Velikaya Novosyolka, the settlement of Storozhevoe is being encircled. Northwest of it, the Russian Armed Forces have advanced toward the settlement of Neskuchnoe, forming another cauldron for the enemy.

Ukrainian names in parenthesis *

Translation team note:

The following was explained to me by the Russian team,

Now ours are approaching the road that goes to Pokrovsk from the southwest.

It enters the city without crossing the railroad tracks. And from the northwest there is also a highway to Pokrovsk. But, it enters the city (in the northern part), and then crosses the railroad on the overpass. So, ours were already hitting the overpasses in the northern part of the city, and there are not really any other roads there to freely move from the northern part of the city to the southern.

Thus, although there are two roads approaching the city from the west, the southwestern one was more convenient (there is a difference between an attack simply on the road or an attack on the bridge on this road). And ours are now approaching it. The attacks were carried out on the overpasses in the north precisely to disrupt logistics.

See, I marked the overpass over the railroad for you.

And ours are approaching this one (marked in orange). It moves freely without any overpasses that can be destroyed:

And so ours approached the settlements, beyond which there is only this road. There are few settlements before this road. And for some of them the fighting has already begun.

Our positions relative to the road^