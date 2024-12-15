In the Pokrovsky sector (North of where the map below cuts off), the Russian Armed Forces have improved the situation along the forward edge in the Nikolaevka area.



The Russian Aerospace Forces strike the enemy's rear areas in Pokrovka, Mirnograd, Novoekonomichesky (Novoekonomichne), and other populated areas where targets are identified, destroying temporary deployment points, warehouses, repair, and storage areas for equipment. South of Lysovka (Lysivka), Russian units have reached its western part, having secured a foothold in the area of ​​the cemetery located there. Thus, the enemy in the settlement is being pressured not only from the area of ​​its eastern part, where our forces secured a foothold earlier, but also from the south, stretching the enemy's forces and looking for weak spots in its defense.



In the settlement of Shevchenko, our soldiers are fighting for the last houses on the northern outskirts of the settlement that remain outside the control zone. At the same time, fighting is already underway outside of the settlement, in the area of ​​the settlement of Belgiyka, northeast of Shevchenko (previously, there was a railway and a railway station there). This is practically the outskirts of Pokrovsk, which is just over a kilometer away. The enemy tried to conduct a series of counterattacks to at least stabilize the situation and, if possible, drive Russian forces out of Shevchenko. But, having repelled them and inflicted significant damage on the enemy's manpower, our fighters expanded control west of Shevchenko and approached Peschanoe.



After taking Novotroitskoye, Russian forces continued offensive operations deep into the enemy's defenses in the direction of Novovasilevka (Novovasylivka) and Uspenovka (yes, a different one from the place south of Kurakhovo), continuing to form the southern flank for an offensive on Pokrovsk.

(Map key: ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024)

The village of Pushkino, in the north of which the Ukrainian Armed Forces had held positions until recently, also came under our control, and the movement towards Novoolenovka continued, increasing the pressure on it. Along the Zarya(Zorya)-Starye Terny line (the Ukrainian Armed Forces attached particular importance to it, strengthening the defense here earlier) a movement began in the direction of the Andreevka-Konstantinople line. From the settlement of Zarya, they carried out attacks on the settlement of Slavyanka and entered it.



In Sontsovka (Sontsivka), the southwestern outskirts are being cleared. And from Starye Terny, our units are advancing toward Shevchenko (the southern one), on the outskirts of which advance detachments are already working.



In Kurakhovo, Russian forces have taken control of the entire residential sector, reaching Pobedy Street. In the industrial zone in the north of the city, they have secured a foothold up to the city beach near the dam across the reservoir. Fighting is taking place in a garage cooperative to the west of it. At the same time, to the south, Russian units have advanced along Zaporozhye Avenue in the north of the high-rise district, securing a foothold in the buildings there. They have also expanded their zone of control in the district itself. In the south of the city, during the fighting, our military drove the enemy out of the Yuzhny microdistrict and secured a foothold in it.



In the city, the Ukrainian Armed Forces control only a small part of the high-rise district (almost all of it is either in the active combat zone or under our control) and the industrial zone. Their positions in the industrial zone are carefully processed by both artillery and aviation.



South of Kurakhovo, one could say that the "Uspenovka pocket" is living out its last days. From the settlement of Dalnee (Dalnje), the Russian Armed Forces advanced toward Uspenovka, having secured a foothold in the forest belt along the strongholds located near the Uspenovka-Kurakhovo road. After which, during the assault operations, the enemy was driven out of them through Uspenovka itself, and our units advanced west and southwest of Dalnee.

In the settlement of Vesyoliy Gai (Veselyi Hai), the fighters of the 39th brigade unfurled the flag, taking control of this settlement and completely cutting off supplies to the east of it. As a result, Yelizavetovka and Yelizavetovsky Forest came under our control, which the enemy was no longer able to hold even partially.

In Uspenovka, logistics for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Annovka (Hannivka) area were also cut off. The eastern part of Uspenovka came under Russian control. Our flag was installed in the area of ​​the post office. These successes of ours forced the enemy to leave Annovka and the positions in the fields north of it.



To the east of the settlement of Trudovoe, the northern part of which is still held by the enemy, a salient occupied by the Ukrainian Armed Forces was eliminated, thereby flattening the lines of combat here.



It can be stated that from the entire "Uspenovsky pocket" the Armed Forces of Ukraine retained a small territory in the area of ​​Trudovoye and part of Uspenovka. At the same time, the RF Armed Forces continue to liquidate the entire Kurakhovsky pocket, expanding the zone of control in the area of ​​Sukhiye-Yali (Sukhi-Yaly) and in the settlement of Konstantinopolskoe (Kostyantynopolske).

(Map Key: ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024)

Offensive actions are also continuing in the Velikaya Novosyolka area (Velyka Novosilka). Our troops have occupied the territory between Urozhainoye (Urozhaine) and Blagovatnoye (Blahodatne) along the river line, reaching the bank of Mokrye Yaly and thus striking Storozhevoe not only from the east, but also from the south. They have also approached it from the west, having advanced on a wide area. The dominant height is still under enemy control, but our troops have already reached the north of it, encircling the Ukrainian Armed Forces units deeper and with greater density.



The road from Zaporozhye to Velikaya Novosyolka, which is about two kilometers away, is also not left without attention. In the area of ​​Novy Komar, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting mechanized assaults, trying to gain a foothold there again, cutting off logistics here and putting pressure on Velikaya Novosyolka from the north. The enemy states that the targets for the Russian Armed Forces in the near future will be the settlements of Volnoye Pole (Vilne Pole) and Burlatskoye (Burlatske), control over which will allow us to complete the tactical encirclement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Velikaya Novosyolka and completely cut off their supplies.

Ukrainian names in parenthesis *

If you have trouble viewing the maps on Substack then you can try our other resources:

X

Telegram