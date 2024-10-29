In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces advanced in the forest area west of Sin'kovka, taking it almost completely under control. The enemy is holding on to its westernmost edge in the area of ​​the Oskol River. From the forest area along the railway, our army units advanced in the direction of Kupyansk and expanded the zone of control in the direction of Kucherovka.



Fighting continues in the northern part of Petropavlovka, and between it and the settlement of Sinkovka, the control zone has also been expanded. In the village of Kolesnikovka, Russian units advanced north of the Peschanaya River into the central part of the settlement. In Kruglyakovka, fighting is taking place in the area of ​​the R79 highway and in the southern part. Separate assault units are working on the northern outskirts of the settlement of Zagryzovo.

In the Kremensky sector, the Russian army entered the settlement of Terny, having advanced from the previously liberated settlement of Novosadove. In the area of ​​the latter, the control zone south of the Zhuravka ravine had previously been expanded, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces were held in a rather narrow "pocket." Given our advance, they will be forced to leave this "pocket," as they had previously withdrawn from the salient between Makeyevka and Nevsky. In the village of Torskoye, units of the Russian Armed Forces also expanded their control, advancing into the northern part of the settlement.

In Chasov Yar, the fighting is gradually shifting to the central part, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces have consolidated their positions in multi-story buildings and on the territory of the Chasovyar Refractory Plant. In the Oktyabrsky microdistrict, the enemy was driven out of the buildings of school No. 17 and we advanced west of it in the residential sector. To the south, kindergarten No. 48 and the residential sector adjacent to the forest came under the control of our units.



Attacks are underway on the northern flank of the city from Kalinovka. In the south, work is also continuing to encircle the city and reach supply routes. In nearby populated areas, the strikes destroy the enemy's air defense systems, as well as its material and technical bases and ammunition depots.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that as a result of successful actions, the village of Selidovo has been completely liberated. The village of Gornyak has also been liberated. In the Selidovo sector, the Russian Armed Forces advanced to Novodmitrovka, where they broke through to its central part to the Selidovo-Starye Terny road. In the village of Novoselidovka we advanced in the eastern part of the village north of the river. To the southwest of Gornyak, fighting is taking place in the area of ​​the waste heap of mine No. 42. The enemy, realizing the subsequent encirclement, continues to withdraw its units from Kurakhovka, covering it from positions on the territory of the Kurakhovskaya Central Ore Processing Plant.

In the South Donetsk direction, the Russian army continues to expand its zone of control west of the settlement of Pobeda, thereby increasing pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the settlement of Antonovka. Russian soldiers liberated the village of Katerinovka. In the center, in the area of ​​the school, our flag flutters.



South of Katerinovka, north of Stavki, attacks on enemy positions are being carried out using armored vehicles. At the same time, along the southern shore of the reservoir, Russian units managed to break through to Elizavetovka. The Defense Ministry also officially announced the liberation of Bogoyavlenka (Dobrovolye). West of Bogoyavlenka, the Russian Armed Forces advanced toward the forest, expanding their zone of control. The territory of the eastern farms was also liberated from the enemy.

Strikes are already being carried out on the settlement of Trudovoe, located between Bogoyavlenka and Uspenovka. Advancing towards it and establishing our control there will seriously affect the logistics and combat capability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Katerinovka-Uspenovka line.

There is also progress in other areas of the Velyka Novosyolka-Kurakhove line. Between Novoukrainka and Shakhtyorskoye, the Russian Armed Forces took control of the heights, leveling the line between these settlements. Shakhtyorskoye came almost completely under the control of our soldiers. Simultaneously with the fighting in the settlement itself, units of the GV Vostok advanced east of it and reached the settlement of Yasnaya Polyana. As a result of the offensive, the settlement of Yasnaya Polyana was taken under control. The soldiers of the 5th Tank Brigade planted a Russian flag on one of the buildings.