In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces advanced into the forest area west of Sin'kovka, taking control of most of it. Heavy fighting is taking place in the northern and central parts of the settlement of Petropavlovka. At the same time, our units are already trying to break through to Kucherovka, which is under pressure both from Petropavlovka and from the north.



In the village of Kolesnikovka, Russian troops advanced in the southern part and reached the railway dam across the Peschanaya River. In Kruglyakovka, the northern half of the village is under the control of our fighters. The dachas, north of the settlement, have also come under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. The fighting is taking place in the Oskol area. In the southern part of Kruglyakovka, the fighting is shifting to the river crossing in Sinkovo.

The enemy launched an information attack by releasing a video about the return of Kruglyakovka under its control. But then it finally had to admit reality. It is safe to say that in the coming, days Kruglyakovka will be liberated, and the crossing in Sinkovo ​​will come under our control. At the same time, the nearest crossing to the south is in Gorokhovatka in the area of ​​the settlement Borovaya, in the direction of which a gradual movement has begun from the Andreyevka area, as evidenced by the recent liberation of the settlement Vishnevoye there. And this crossing is constantly subjected to attacks by the Russian Aerospace Forces.

In Toretsk, our armed forces entered the Central Park, expanding the zone of control in the city center. There is a gradual advance in the eastern part of the city, where the enemy is being driven out of the private sector. In the southern part of the city, there are mainly positional battles.

In the Selidovo area, the Russian Armed Forces have advanced along the railway to the settlement of Vishnevoe. Our reconnaissance and sabotage groups are working on the territory of the settlement itself. Aviation of the Russian Armed Forces is working on the western outskirts of Selidovo. The bombing of Selidovo itself is becoming increasingly dense. Assault actions are taking place from different sides. In the northeast, the territory of the enrichment plant has been returned to our control.



There are reports that the last supply route for the Ukrainian Armed Forces group in Selidovo is already under the control of our units - the road from Pokrovsk. There is no talk of physically cutting it off yet, but our advance along the M30 highway and in the Vishnevoe area has allowed us to take this section, in fact, into a fire pocket, approaching it from two sides.



Significant advances have also been made in the settlement of Gornyak, where ours have reached its western part and broken through to its center. The fighting is approaching the area of ​​school No. 19. The liberation of the settlement of Zoryane, located northeast of Kurakhovka, and the advance in Gornyak create a significant threat of encirclement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces group in the settlement of Kurakhovka, the logistics of which actually pass along the only road in the area of ​​the Kurakhovskaya Central Ore Processing Plant. The road through the settlement of Volchenka is under tight fire control from our side. Also, the so-called "Nevelsky pocket" no longer exists - this territory has completely come under our control.



In the area of ​​the settlement Ostrovskoye, the Russian Armed Forces advanced and reached the dam leading to the main part of the city, located on the other bank, thus the Russian army has already entered the administrative borders of Kurakhovo. They also advanced towards it from the direction of Maksimilyanovka, where they joined the gardening association “Energetik” and established themselves within.