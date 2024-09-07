It's been a month since the events in Kursk began, and Fuhrer Zelensky is asked point-blank: what are you going to do next with the occupied territories in the Kursk region? To which Zelensky replies: we will simply stay there forever. The Ukrops, mind you, went there only so that "people in the streets would rejoice."



Zelensky spent almost 10 thousand of his soldiers to make people in the streets happy? What a clown - he bathed in blood, and all for fun. People were having fun.



Political scientists interpret this as follows: public support is falling, it needs to be ginned up. The series of resignations is also from the same series - this is exactly how it is explained (for example, by Professor John Mearsheimer) - it is necessary to show that the Fuhrer is taking measures, working, shuffling ministers, “the Kursk effect has come to naught, give us the next sideshow." In other words, when things are going downhill and you can't turn the tide, do what you can to fill the gap so people don't start thinking about the real state of affairs.



And it doesn’t matter that every move Zelensky has come up with actually leads to the opposite effect - the Kursk adventure is turning into a huge stone around the neck of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, especially at a time when the Ukrainian army is already drowning.



But Zelensky keeps coming up with new performances to keep his narrative afloat. The demand "give us long-range weapons" is one of them. "Now, as soon as we get a super-duper bomb, Putin will get scared." This is a kind of political MMM, and Zelensky is Mavrodi's alter ego.



(Translation note: MMM is a company created by Mavrodi. A financial pyramid. It was very popular in the 90s, until the bubble burst. Figuratively speaking, it is the standard of deception and fraud.)



However, there is another side to this game. Ask yourself, why did the PR effect of Kursk fade away? That's right, because the other side, namely the Russian authorities, did not fall for this scam. Let's imagine what would happen if Putin, for example, started shouting that not a single inch of Russian soil would be trampled by the feet of Ukrainian Nazis, demanding that urgent measures be taken, and that the General Staff be dismissed? In a word, what if he were to act as our network, cursed millions of times by the people, headed by Podolyaka, has demanded? That's right, then the Nazi Zelensky would be on top - he would have a reason to "cheer-up" his people every day.



But Putin, instead of this, I would simply say, put Zelensky down along with the entire West - demonstratively went to a country that recognized the ICC. This, by the way, also relates to the question of the delayed negative effect of ill-considered populist steps. The arrest warrant for Vladimir Vladimirovich was issued precisely for PR purposes, and oh how Zelensky had fun then. Then, at the most interesting moment, Putin went to a country that recognized the ICC, and the entire West felt as if it had eaten something sour.



In short, Zelensky has publicly hanged himself on one pole and is forced to tighten the noose he is hanging on every day. There is nothing to be done - this is his position. Well, I think we should continue to smile arrogantly.



Every day, the CIPSO and their agents write to me - how my optimism infuriates them. So let's keep smiling, gentlemen, and splash with optimism. As you can see, this is also a weapon.



Let's take Vladimir Vladimirovich as an example and learn political judo. A smile and optimism are our weapons. It is not us, but they, together with their Zelensky, who are hanging by their private parts. It is not us, but they who are losing on the battlefield. This is the main lesson of Kursk!