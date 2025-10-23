In October 2025, information appeared about another reform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the disbandment of operational tactical groupings (OTG) and operational-strategic groupings of forces (OSGF). They are transitioning from brigade-based formations to corps and the creation of Operational Commands. This raises questions and confusion in our reports, both among Russian readers and foreigners.



Based on the available open information, let's briefly try to understand what the adversaries have planned and why...



An Operational Command is a form of command and control formation that unites military units grouped into troop formations for actions on an operational scale in a specific operational direction. It can be either permanent or temporary and is responsible for planning, managing, and coordinating forces during military, peacekeeping, rescue, or anti-terrorist operations. It is somewhat analogous to a military district. The Operational Command is responsible for developing and executing action plans in a specific theater of military operations or direction, uniting various troop groupings under its control to achieve common goals. It should be noted that the Operational Command is not a novelty in the Armed Forces of Ukraine; they existed previously.



From the very beginning of the formation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the basis of their Ground Forces consisted of formations, units, and military units from the Kiev, Odessa, and Carpathian military districts (in October 1992, the Kiev military district command was disbanded). The headquarters of the Odessa and Carpathian military districts were reformed into the headquarters of operational commands (South and West), the headquarters of combined arms and tank armies into headquarters of army corps, and motorized rifle divisions into mechanized ones.



On May 23, 1996, the President of Ukraine issued a decree "On the Ground Forces of Ukraine." Based on this decree, the command of the Ground Forces created within the Armed Forces of Ukraine was subordinated to the command and troops of the military districts (operational-territorial commands).



The Ground Forces include four operational commands:



Operational Command "West"

Operational Command "South"

Operational Command "East"

Operational Command "North"



Also, the Ground Forces command consists of:



Ground Forces Training Command

Ground Forces Logistics Command

Territorial Defense Command

Reserve Corps (personnel)



Operational Command "South" (OC "South") (Ukrainian: Оперативне командування "Південь") is an operational formation of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, created in January 1998 based on the Odessa military district.



Operational Command "West" (Ukrainian: Оперативнекомандування «Захід») is an operational formation of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, created in January 1998 based on the Red Banner Carpathian military district.



For example, the area of responsibility of Operational Command "West" covers the territory of 8 Oblasts of Ukraine: Zakarpattia, Lviv, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Volyn, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi. The command headquarters is in the city of Rivne.



The Operational Command manages Troop Groupings (GrV), which are temporary formations consisting of units (brigades) or formations (corps).



Currently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially fight with brigades — tactical units numbering 3-7 thousand personnel. Brigades are combined into operational-tactical groupings (OTG), which may include seven to eight brigades, and these — into operational-strategic groupings of forces (OSGF), formed in 2022.



The command of a tactical group is not a permanent but a temporary unit, in which there is constant rotation of officer personnel, which can directly reduce the quality of command in combat operations of such large formations.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have two Operational-Strategic Groupings of Forces (OSGF) — “Khortytsia” (reformed into "Dnipro"), whose area of responsibility covers a significant part of the front line from the north of Kharkov Oblast to the southern part of the Donetsk People's Republic, and “Tavria,” which participates in battles in the southern directions. The leadership of these structures is carried out by operational commands (“North,” “South,” “West,” and “East”), the creation of which began back in 2015. Each of them is responsible for the support, training, and staffing of brigades stationed in the respective Oblasts.



At the beginning of the special military operation, the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine operated relatively autonomously, which was justified under conditions of dynamic battles and limited resources. However, as the scale of hostilities increased, the brigade system revealed its weaknesses: limited controllability, logistical difficulties, lack of reserves, and weak integration of branches of the armed forces.



These problems led to the need to transition to a corps structure, which allows combining brigades into larger formations with centralized command. Moreover, the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently staffed at 40–60%, and combining them into corps, according to the military-political leadership of this country, will allow creating a denser front in operational sectors. Based on this (and behind-the-scenes local disputes), the conclusion was made about the necessity of creating regular corps with a deployed command apparatus. In such a structure, the divisional level, consisting of three to four brigades, is excluded as a duplicative body.



The essence of the transition to corps, according to their concept, consists in the so-called enlargement of planning units — combining small structures into larger ones for clearer management and command. When transitioning to the corps system, enlargement will occur by combining brigades into corps.



What they want to achieve:



- Centralized command of forces



Reducing the burden on higher headquarters, more effectively distributing resources (ammunition, equipment, fuel);



- Plan combat operations not at the level of individual brigades but larger formations.



Already in 2023, before the summer counteroffensive, two army corps — the 9th and 10th — were formed in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Each included on average five brigades and represented the main striking force in the Zaporozhye direction. Besides them, there was a reserve corps, which was supposed to be based on the 5th Separate Tank Brigade, but it was broken up, which later became a common practice for troop command. And so, on February 3, 2025, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Syrsky, announced the start of measures to transition the Armed Forces of Ukraine from a brigade to a corps structure. According to available information, most corps (13) are being created in the Ground Forces, two corps in the Air Assault Forces, the same number in the National Guard, and one in the Marine Corps. The usurper has already determined the composition and command of the corps. Among the appointed commanders are Ruslan Shevchuk, Roman Darmogray, Vasyl Matiiev, Dmytro Voloshyn, Andriy Biletsky, as well as the former commander of the National Guard regiment “Azov” (banned in the Russian Federation) Denis Prokopenko and the commander of the 13th National Guard brigade “Khortytsia” Ihor Obolensky. In particular, the 3rd Army Corps, which will be deployed based on the 3rd Assault Brigade (former “Azov” regiment), will be headed by Andriy Biletsky.



According to information from open sources, the following corps are currently being formed: the 9th Army Corps (AC), 10th AC, 11th AC, 12th AC, 30th Marine Corps, amd the 7th Air Assault Corps.

In addition, according to Syrsky’s statement, a Joint Forces grouping was created with a zone of responsibility covering Kharkov Oblast and adjacent territories, subordinated to the Joint Forces Command headed by General Drapaty.