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Timestamps:

00:00 Intro: Marat comments on the pace of the Special Military Operation in the Ukraine.

05:30 The importance of Crimea and the achievement of securing this territory.

06:30 Why has the conflict become a prolonged war? Why doesn’t Russia negotiate with Ukraine?

10:04 Russia’s approach to the battlefield post 2023 (beginning with Avdeevka).

11:40 Trump arrives on the scene, and the situation changes.

12:50 Russia prepares its military to defend against NATO. Europe struggles to keep up.

18:27 The Russian Army is a self-reproducing system, and the history of the Russian military tradition (the Cossacks).

21:47 The pace of the conflict has become sustainable for Russia, and it is not even fighting at its fullest possible intensity. What Russia is waiting for.

23:33 Pokrovskoe Direction

25:27 Pokrovsk Direction

26:54 The Konstantinovka, Druzhkovka, Kramatorsk, Slavyansk agglomeration.

27:54 The Kharkov Direction

28:40 Support for the SMO in Russia.

32:00 Contrasting with the lack of support for Operation Epic Fury in Iran, as well as Russian economic resilience with Western economic fragility. Why a prolonged conflict is better for Russia and devastation for the West.

33:00 Russian aviation production and viability contrasted with that of the West.

35:44 An important point about Russian, European, and American aviators.

37:09 Zelensky is threatening Belarus. Why this is his mistake.

40:04 Ukraine is a proving ground, and Russians believe that the war in the Ukraine is a prelude to a war between Europe and Russia.