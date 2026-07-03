Welcome, Marat Khairullin! July 3rd, 2026

Watch in Russian or English here (on Tria)
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro: Marat comments on the pace of the Special Military Operation in the Ukraine.
05:30 The importance of Crimea and the achievement of securing this territory.
06:30 Why has the conflict become a prolonged war? Why doesn’t Russia negotiate with Ukraine?
10:04 Russia’s approach to the battlefield post 2023 (beginning with Avdeevka).
11:40 Trump arrives on the scene, and the situation changes.
12:50 Russia prepares its military to defend against NATO. Europe struggles to keep up.
18:27 The Russian Army is a self-reproducing system, and the history of the Russian military tradition (the Cossacks).
21:47 The pace of the conflict has become sustainable for Russia, and it is not even fighting at its fullest possible intensity. What Russia is waiting for.
23:33 Pokrovskoe Direction
25:27 Pokrovsk Direction
26:54 The Konstantinovka, Druzhkovka, Kramatorsk, Slavyansk agglomeration.
27:54 The Kharkov Direction
28:40 Support for the SMO in Russia.
32:00 Contrasting with the lack of support for Operation Epic Fury in Iran, as well as Russian economic resilience with Western economic fragility. Why a prolonged conflict is better for Russia and devastation for the West.
33:00 Russian aviation production and viability contrasted with that of the West.
35:44 An important point about Russian, European, and American aviators.
37:09 Zelensky is threatening Belarus. Why this is his mistake.
40:04 Ukraine is a proving ground, and Russians believe that the war in the Ukraine is a prelude to a war between Europe and Russia.