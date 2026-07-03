Marat Khairullin Substack

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Welcome, Marat Khairullin! July 3rd, 2026

July 2nd recording, English Dub by Maria Lelyanova
Zinderneuf's avatar
Zinderneuf
Jul 03, 2026

Watch in Russian or English here (on Tria)

Follow Maria on Telegram here

Timestamps:

00:00 Intro: Marat comments on the pace of the Special Military Operation in the Ukraine.

05:30 The importance of Crimea and the achievement of securing this territory.

06:30 Why has the conflict become a prolonged war? Why doesn’t Russia negotiate with Ukraine?

10:04 Russia’s approach to the battlefield post 2023 (beginning with Avdeevka).

11:40 Trump arrives on the scene, and the situation changes.

12:50 Russia prepares its military to defend against NATO. Europe struggles to keep up.

18:27 The Russian Army is a self-reproducing system, and the history of the Russian military tradition (the Cossacks).

21:47 The pace of the conflict has become sustainable for Russia, and it is not even fighting at its fullest possible intensity. What Russia is waiting for.

23:33 Pokrovskoe Direction

25:27 Pokrovsk Direction

26:54 The Konstantinovka, Druzhkovka, Kramatorsk, Slavyansk agglomeration.

27:54 The Kharkov Direction

28:40 Support for the SMO in Russia.

32:00 Contrasting with the lack of support for Operation Epic Fury in Iran, as well as Russian economic resilience with Western economic fragility. Why a prolonged conflict is better for Russia and devastation for the West.

33:00 Russian aviation production and viability contrasted with that of the West.

35:44 An important point about Russian, European, and American aviators.

37:09 Zelensky is threatening Belarus. Why this is his mistake.

40:04 Ukraine is a proving ground, and Russians believe that the war in the Ukraine is a prelude to a war between Europe and Russia.

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