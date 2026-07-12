Welcome, Marat Khairullin! July 12th, 2026

Follow Maria on Telegram here!

You can also watch these videos on a platform called “tria.” Link here!

Timestamps:

00:00 Intro. Why does the West believe that removing Putin would bring about a “liberal” Russia? Who will actually succeed him? Some background first.

03:20 Reviewing changes made under Putin that contrast with the situation he inherited, which may surprise westerners.

08:49 Assassination attempts on Putin, and potential successors.

11:02 Dmitry Medvedev

15:26 Navalny’s antics

18:25 Nikolai Patrushev and the “security bloc”

20:12 How a successor is meant to be prepared in Russia.

20:58 Alexey Dyumin

24:35 Possible transition from the “St. Petersburg team” to someone representing other regions. Alexander Novak.

26:08 Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

26:47 The transfer of power is not an urgent issue, but a key year of 2030, when Putin turns 80, approaches. How Russia’s relationship with China impacts the date when Putin could step down.

29:08 Tests of transfers of power have already occurred in autonomous regions within Russia. Tatarstan.