Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Welcome, Marat Khairullin! July 12th, 2026

English dubbed by Maria Lelyanova.
Zinderneuf's avatar
Zinderneuf
Jul 12, 2026

Follow Maria on Telegram here!

You can also watch these videos on a platform called “tria.” Link here!

Timestamps:

00:00 Intro. Why does the West believe that removing Putin would bring about a “liberal” Russia? Who will actually succeed him? Some background first.

03:20 Reviewing changes made under Putin that contrast with the situation he inherited, which may surprise westerners.

08:49 Assassination attempts on Putin, and potential successors.

11:02 Dmitry Medvedev

15:26 Navalny’s antics

18:25 Nikolai Patrushev and the “security bloc”

20:12 How a successor is meant to be prepared in Russia.

20:58 Alexey Dyumin

24:35 Possible transition from the “St. Petersburg team” to someone representing other regions. Alexander Novak.

26:08 Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

26:47 The transfer of power is not an urgent issue, but a key year of 2030, when Putin turns 80, approaches. How Russia’s relationship with China impacts the date when Putin could step down.

29:08 Tests of transfers of power have already occurred in autonomous regions within Russia. Tatarstan.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marat Khairullin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture