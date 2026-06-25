Timestamps:
00:00 intro
00:50 The West uses Ukrainian strikes in Russia to distract from Russian successes at the front.
02:25 The war is a contest of weapon systems, and the Western analysts have been forced to reevaluate Russian systems after their initial downplaying.
04:07 The Ukrainian drone threat.
06:40 Events at the frontline.
21:00 Europe tries to misrepresent the situation to Trump.
23:40 The European leaders opposing constructive discussion and the collapse of opposition to Putin in Russia. The strengthening of the Russian Army.