Timestamps:

00:00 intro

00:50 The West uses Ukrainian strikes in Russia to distract from Russian successes at the front.

02:25 The war is a contest of weapon systems, and the Western analysts have been forced to reevaluate Russian systems after their initial downplaying.

04:07 The Ukrainian drone threat.

06:40 Events at the frontline.

21:00 Europe tries to misrepresent the situation to Trump.

23:40 The European leaders opposing constructive discussion and the collapse of opposition to Putin in Russia. The strengthening of the Russian Army.