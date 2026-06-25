Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

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Welcome, Marat Khairullin! English Dub June 25th, 2026

Marat summarizes the military and political situation of the Special Military Operation. Maria Lelyanova translates.
Zinderneuf's avatar
Zinderneuf
Jun 25, 2026

Timestamps:

00:00 intro

00:50 The West uses Ukrainian strikes in Russia to distract from Russian successes at the front.

02:25 The war is a contest of weapon systems, and the Western analysts have been forced to reevaluate Russian systems after their initial downplaying.

04:07 The Ukrainian drone threat.

06:40 Events at the frontline.

21:00 Europe tries to misrepresent the situation to Trump.

23:40 The European leaders opposing constructive discussion and the collapse of opposition to Putin in Russia. The strengthening of the Russian Army.

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