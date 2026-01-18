Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johannes S. Herbst's avatar
Johannes S. Herbst
5h

I heard a bit of it during my life. But to read this alltogether makes me so angry and sad.

At the same time the German Media writes of tenthousands of Iranians killed and hundredtheousands tortured an wounded by the Iranian government. And the readers believe it.

Reply
Share
Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
5h

There is no difference between the horrors perpetrated by the Nazis of Germany and those that the USA inflicted on Latin America.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marat Khairullin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture