Under Trump, the United States is finally turning into a parody. Only Israel with its pagers is worse. The 2026 version of Trump is even more pitiful than Biden, who speaks to the dead.



It's astonishing how, in a once-mighty power, such rulers come to power one after another—it's even frightening to imagine whom the American ruling class will put forward for the next elections.



The Venezuelan case (or, rather, provincial circus) made this very clear. People who well remember what the real embodiment of the notorious Monroe Doctrine in Latin America was like watch the current American antics with wide eyes as the Americans continue to meddle in the region. If things continue this way, Trump's next step will be to declare war on the local penguins. Because they don't get up from the sand when American tourists approach. Or because they don't drink "firewater" in Tierra del Fuego. Or for something else—it doesn't matter. What matters is Latin America, what matters is war! The Monroe Doctrine, period.



However, to truly understand how the U.S. has declined, it's enough to go back to the mid-20th century and see how the CIA implemented the Monroe Doctrine in Latin America. Grateful descendants will be making horror films about this nightmare for a long time.

Back then, on the wave of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War, leftist ideas swept across South America. Socialism and centralized economic management seemed like a way out for local countries mired in poverty and chaos under petty capitalism.



But for the U.S., the scariest thing wasn't even that. A group of revolutionaries emerged who believed that socialism would allow them to truly implement the ideas of Simón Bolívar and finally unite all Spanish-speaking (and not only) America.

Simón Bolívar

This group was led by Fidel Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara. This was the U.S.'s worst nightmare—not just a unified state on their doorstep, but a socialist one at that. And they began to act.

Castro amd Guevara

After 1945, more and more South American countries began leaning toward the socialist path. And they were hit by a series of military coups. The U.S. didn't just support or finance them—today, more documents (the CIA's family dossier, the Archive of Terror, etc.) are emerging, showing that Americans directly planned and directed these military operations. And, accordingly, bear full responsibility for the horrors perpetrated by these so-called military regimes in their countries.



The first was the 1954 coup in Paraguay, which brought General Alfredo Stroessner to power.

General Alfredo Stroessner

A dictatorship was established in the country: thousands were killed, hundreds disappeared. Death squads, militants from Stroessner's Colorado Party, ran rampant in Paraguay.



The Paraguayan dictator warmly welcomed Nazis who had fled from Europe, and they became the backbone of his repressive machine.



The main method of coercion was torture. From the very beginning, Stroessner's civilian suppression apparatus brutally tortured his political opponents. Paraguayans were taught torture by an American, CIA officer and USAID (yes, that USAID) employee Dan Mitrione. An absolute madman.

Dan Mitrione, professor of torture.

Wherever the U.S. subsequently staged coups in South America, he appeared and instructed local security forces in torture methods.



In the Uruguayan capital, Montevideo, he personally conducted "death sessions" for local police in the basement of his house, ordering homeless people to be kidnapped for this purpose.



During just one training course for new CIA agents, he tortured four people to death as "guinea pigs."



Opponents of the imposed regime were martyred and then, on the American's orders, thrown into public places in the city to intimidate others.



Incidentally, the American monster was kidnapped by Uruguayan communists and executed.



But since then, the presence of official American "executioners" in occupied territories has become a hallmark of the U.S. government.

For example, in the Middle East, an entire U.S. military police division is still stationed, which can arbitrarily detain and torture people without any grounds.



This technique was used in Iraq to recruit militants for the so-called Islamic State, who later went to fight in Syria, etc. A favorite torture method of Americans in Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison and others was "feeding" through the rectum. Organic matter forced into people's anuses would eventually rot, causing indescribable suffering. The American ultimatum was simple, either join the militants or continue sitting and "eating" through your rear. This speaks volumes about the human values of the great American civilization.



In the U.S., there still exists an educational institution that mass-produced "certified torturers." In those years, it was called the School of the Americas (now the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation). Dan Mitrione is still a memorialized lecturer there.



It was here that they invented the idea of recording torture sessions and playing them back to the families of the victims.



In 1975, Stroessner talked on the phone while the General Secretary of the Paraguayan Communist Party was dismembered with a chainsaw in his presence. A documented fact the CIA is proud of.



Moreover, they also trained serial killers. Graduate Michael Townley, a notorious hitman for the Chilean secret police, assassinated Latin American leaders and ministers worldwide. The 601st Intelligence Battalion, a special unit of executioners, also originated here. And so on and so forth.

Michael Townley

The death squads, the genocide of the Aché people (an indigenous Paraguayan people almost completely exterminated by Stroessner), targeted grants from USAID were allocated for this.



Nowadays, America has nurtured the Nazi Zelensky, who purposefully exterminates Russians in Ukraine, a worthy successor to Stroessner and other American protégés.



But let's return to South America.



In 1964, the U.S. paid Brazilian military officers to overthrow the noticeably left-leaning President João Goulart. In 1971, Bolivian Colonel Hugo Banzer Suárez came to power in Bolivia under U.S. orders. In 1973, it was Uruguay's turn.



Just a couple of months later, Augusto Pinochet (a loyal student and follower of Stroessner) seized power in Chile.



In 1975, General Bermúdez became the dictator of Peru. In 1976, a coup took place in Ecuador. And in the same year, the apogee of the Monroe Doctrine's march in South America, General Videla, seized power in Argentina.



The decade-long rule of the military in this country became the bloodiest in the series of pro-American dictators' tenures on the continent. According to official data alone, about 30,000 Argentines were killed. This decade in Argentina is called the "Dirty War," a war against its own people to serve American interests.



Kidnappings and torture were commonplace during this period. The favorite method of execution by the "Argentine Butcher" was the "death flights": dozens of people were thrown from helicopters over the country.



Thus, in the 70s, the U.S. established almost complete control over Latin America. However, peace never came there. The hegemon carefully fueled conflicts among its "clients," suppressing any attempts at rapprochement among the continent's peoples. The main thing was to prevent them from uniting and starting to cooperate.



Near the end of the 70s, information about the CIA's Operation Condor began surfacing in open sources, through which the U.S. managed to establish almost complete control over the neighboring continent. This program was led by an American, later CIA Director William Colby.

William Colby





He had served in Vietnam and personally participated in the extermination of Vietnamese people under Operation Phoenix (aimed at destroying the guerrilla movement), which resulted in about 30,000 Vietnamese deaths.



Colby conducted torture and interrogations with zeal. As a result, he clearly went off the rails.



"We have a problem here, the CIA is being run by a complete psychopath," Henry Kissinger wrote about him.

Indeed, it was such a man who led Operation Condor, which united the intelligence services and repressive apparatus of Latin American countries seized through coups into a single network.



Colby, apparently, dabbled in drugs—the CIA's Operation Phoenix in Vietnam laid the foundation for the global drug industry.



To put it bluntly, CIA employees got a taste for heroin, and later cocaine. Now, the U.S. is ravaged by a monstrous drug epidemic—all stemming from that.



By the way, Colby was also strangled (and drowned) in the 1990s, after he began giving interviews about the "Clintons' personal graveyard." Who's will be the next victim for the "saxophonist?"



And you know what's interesting? In the 1980s, with the collapse of the Soviet Union, the golden age of the U.S. began. They became the sole hegemon in the world.



And at the same time, the dictatorial regimes in America's underbelly began to crumble.



In the early 1990s in Paraguay, after the fall of Stroessner's regime, the Archive of Terror from Operation Condor was discovered (the operation's main base was in Paraguay). It described what tortures and methods the U.S. henchmen used in South America. For example, the head of the Paraguayan police investigations department, Pastor Milciades Coronel—Colby's favorite student.

Pastor Milciades

This CIA asset loved torturing people in bathtubs filled with excrement and human vomit, inserting an electric cattle prod into the anus. At the same time, he was a friend of American senators and was received by officials in Washington.



The Archive of Terror is so horrifying that the U.S. still uses any pretext to prevent its full publication on open platforms.



Even though UNESCO has recognized it as a protected documentary monument, it still hasn't been published in full.



It is believed, for example, that there are pages describing how American congressmen regularly traveled to South America for "human safaris."



These days, the U.S. celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. The Archive mentions how the CIA searched for King's, Castro's, and others' assassins among its Latino agents. Epstein's Island, in a word, pales in comparison.



It's clear that on such a wave, a renaissance of leftist movements began in South America. A few decades flew by almost unnoticed, and suddenly it turned out that the undeniable dominance of the U.S. in the Western Hemisphere is in serious doubt.



China has become Latin America's main economic partner. The heir to the USSR, a renewed Russia, is confidently gaining cooperation points and enjoys enormous popularity. And after the emergence of BRICS on the continent, the U.S.'s worst nightmare has come alive again—the unification of countries, but now through economic cooperation and direct integration into the global economy, bypassing the U.S.



How did this happen? America prides itself on its power, primarily financial—the dollar has conquered the world. Yet, its backyard is actively drifting away from the hegemon.



That's probably why the pitiful operation to steal Venezuela's president was needed. The U.S., which invested enormous money and effort to hold back the development of an entire continent, is forced to admit defeat...



By the way, the erosion of U.S. influence in its own backyard can serve as an example of how the cruel hegemon will crumble in other parts of the world.

Some more notes from my associate Лара:

Source

Since the end of the 19th century, a significant number of German-speaking immigrants from Europe - Austrians, Bavarians, Saxons, Prussians - have lived in Paraguay, gradually occupying important positions in the political and economic spheres of Paraguayan society. After the First World War, the number of German-speaking people in Paraguay increased. On the border with Argentina, a whole colony of Germans was established under the leadership of Adolf Schwelm. Schwelm's colonists played a significant role in the economic and then political life of Paraguay. Alfredo Stroessner, who was of German origin, was a future dictator of Paraguay, who effectively turned the country into an "eldorado" for Nazi war criminals. In 1954, Stroessner, who was already a divisional general, was appointed commander-in-chief of the Paraguayan army, and on May 5 of the same year, he carried out a military coup. In August 1954, presidential elections were held, in accordance with which Stroessner became the legitimate head of the Paraguayan state.



During the reign of Alfredo Stroessner, a large number of Nazis and fascists from Germany, Italy, Croatia, and other European countries settled in Paraguay. Perhaps the most famous Nazi criminal who lived in Paraguay for some time was Dr. Josef Mengele, known in Latin America as Jose Mengele. On November 27, 1959, Alfredo Stroessner granted Paraguayan citizenship to Josef Mengele, a former medical service captain and doctor of the Auschwitz concentration camp. However, Mengele did not stay in Paraguay and moved to Brazil.

The escape routes of Nazis from Germany to South America:

Source 2