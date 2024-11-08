The US elections have taken place and Donald Trump has won.



However, America's biggest problem today is out-of-control government spending. During the Trump-Biden era, the country's national debt grew by a monstrous $14 trillion. And if Trump printed money, justifying it with Covid, then Biden did it just to steal to his heart's content before he died. The height of Biden's incompetence is the "The American Rescue" ​​program, which has completely failed, and the money printed for it has gone to an unknown destination. Yeltsin, with his "God knows where it went" nervously smokes on the sidelines...



The minimum task for Trump today is to teach America to spend less, and this is the moment of truth. This is the alpha and omega, plus that very stove from which we must dance. There is no time for world hegemony, the US will crawl away everywhere. The ultimate goal is to land your financial system without crashing the “plane."



Trump's victory means that the US establishment is ready to at least try. It is not a fact that it will work, because no one knows how: the US social obligations under medical and other insurance programs are 77 trillion dollars. The Pentagon budget deficit for mandatory payments to the military (pensions, insurance) is almost one and a half trillion. The road construction agency deficit is still almost a trillion. And so on and so forth.



There is not enough money as it is, and Trump will have to cut spending even more. The dollar must be devalued to ease the debt burden. The alternative is default.



Currently, debt servicing costs a trillion dollars per year, and by the end of Trump's administration (in four years), this figure could rise to one and a half trillion. The budget deficit is already almost two trillion, and in two years, it could become three. The budget deficit is the speed at which the US prints money. Under early Trump, they printed at a rate of one and a half trillion per year, under Biden, two, under late Trump, the debt will probably grow at a rate of three trillion per year. With such dynamics, the next American president may not exist…



So far, the US is being saved by the supposedly vigorous growth of the economy. While it is growing, investors are calm - this is an indicator of complacency on which everything rests. But we must understand that all these financial injections have long ago turned the US economy into a heavy drug addict, and now it needs monetary "injections" that cannot be normally assessed simply to avoid "withdrawal." There is not enough time for financial growth, or to avoid falling into an uncontrollable drug coma, or a stroke, or a heart attack, or all of these together. The parallel between the US economy and a heavy drug addict is complete.



The US is no longer able to build a nuclear power plant in the country, or even a gunpowder factory, or open a new shipyard. Hell, they can't eveneven save a Boeing from destruction. The injection of virtual (printed) dollars can only create virtual jobs. The economy has long since done away with reality. On top of this they say, “we still have to fight in Europe (damn this Ukraine with its sick, immature Zelensky), and we also must have to fight in the Middle East and East Asia, or take back Taiwan."



Remember Kissinger: "In the triangle of China, Russia, and the USA, the first two cannot unite. Otherwise, America is screwed. Biden did exactly that - united Russia and China.

However, the internal problems of the USA are only a symptom of their external problems - the world has become global, and if America hopes to "Quietly hide behind the window" overseas after shitting on everyone it can (Russian figure of speech meaning: "hoping that the problems they themselves have caused in other parts of the world will not affect them"), it will not work. The succession of US presidents (Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden), which will probably go down in history as the Big Four idiots who squandered a great inheritance, have done so much in the American hemisphere that it can not be undone without the intervention of the international community.

It's time to turn the Monroe Doctrine in reverse because it's already clear that, after Asia heats up, there will be a huge wave of destabilization among the Americans themselves. And this is only part of the shit that Trump needs to clean up. Good luck to you, Donald Trump. Let's see if you can single-handedly clear away all this manure.