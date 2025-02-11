The genius of the Russian military machine lies in the fact that our generals can turn the enemy's strengths into a deadly trap for them. In the case of Ukraine, however, stupidity and blind faith in Western superiority have turned the tactics of the AFU not even into a trap for themselves, but simply into a machine of mass suicide on an industrial scale. No one is forcing the Ukrops to fight in such a wasteful manner—this is their own initiative. From the outside, it seems that Ukrainian soldiers simply love to die meaninglessly for Zelensky.



The Telegram channel Perekhvat published preliminary data on AFU losses since the beginning of the Special Military Operation (SMO)—one million Ukrainian corpses and crippled since 2022. Can you imagine? One million able-bodied men, mostly of reproductive age, buried in the ground or disabled.

We are, by the way, living in the enlightened 21st century. All these human values, green agendas, and yet—one million corpses and cripples. No matter how Ukrainian propaganda twists it, you can't hide a million dead and wounded. This is, in fact, the genocide of their own male population. And all of this, I repeat, is due to stupidity and blind faith in the West's transgender narco-democracy, as well as the Ukrainian generals' sense of absolute impunity.



Compare this to the Russian army, where a prosecutor's investigation is conducted for every single loss. Constant inspections are a separate topic altogether. For example, if tests on a wounded soldier brought from the front show drugs or alcohol, it automatically leads to criminal charges. Those serving in combat units know that our authorities are ruthless—unjustified losses result in punishment for everyone, regardless of rank or combat merits.



And God forbid there’s a report of looting—that means prison. This is how discipline is enforced.



In contrast, the enemy considers selling alcohol and drugs to soldiers normal. Fewer questions are asked before death. Sending units to certain death is normal. Commanders know they won’t face consequences.



The Russian military machine has been advancing continuously for 17 months. A basic analysis shows that the Russians are deliberately not rushing—the focus is on meticulously destroying the enemy in a grid pattern across a front spanning over a thousand kilometers.



So, for 17 months, across a thousand-kilometer front, a total war and total offensive have been underway. This has never happened in history. Just imagine the amount of metal our guys deliver to the front every day and dump on the enemy’s heads!



This is not an army; it’s a steel death machine into which Zelensky throws hundreds of thousands of soft Ukrainian soldiers made of flesh and bone, hoping that the "meat grinder" will finally break or tire.



But that hope might have made sense in the first month, the third month, or even the sixth. However, we’re now in the 17th month.



And the Ukrops' suicidal tendencies continue to progress, reaching the "Bamboo, Banzai!" stage. This is when there’s no brain left—you knock on a Ukrainian’s forehead, and it echoes with emptiness.



People in the headquarters might still be thinking about something simple (like how much money they’ll get for another batch of their soldiers' corpses). But the people dying on the ground in meaningless banzai attacks are empty inside, like bamboo. They don’t think; they simply gift their lives to the monsters ruling Ukraine today.

Clear evidence of this was once again demonstrated in the large "Kursk Mousetrap." At the beginning of the week, exactly two days before another major Ukrainian counteroffensive (which, mind you, the same CIPSO agents disguised as Russian bloggers are once again using to scare us), our drone operators staged a mass slaughter of the enemy on the main AFU supply line, 15 kilometers from the Russian border.



On a seven-kilometer stretch between Pisarevka and Khrapovshchina, more than thirty pieces of enemy equipment were destroyed in a single day. You’d think it would be obvious to everyone what awaits the Ukrainians if such a strike is preemptively launched on their supply lines.



But the Ukrainians, cheered on by Podolyak’s enthusiastic cries, march toward Russkaya Konopelka near Sudzha and bury another twenty pieces of equipment.



First of all, idiots, why do you need Russkaya Konopelka when you’re already in a cauldron up to your necks? Even if you take it, you won’t hold it.



Second, you’ve been shown what awaits you. And yet, these rainbow warriors of Western Satanism bravely go to die for those very values. This, if anything, is a model of pure, unadulterated textbook stupidity. And it’s endless.



Because exactly two days later, on the same stretch of road, our forces destroy more than 20 pieces of equipment in a single day. And the very next day, the "bamboos" go "banzai" again, this time choosing another village—Ulanok—for their deaths. Another couple dozen pieces of equipment are lost.



Western equipment, delivered from who knows where, only for the Ukrainians to burn it en masse in a single day.



Do you know why the Ukrainians do this? You won’t believe it—this week marks the 26th Ramstein meeting. And what’s a Ramstein without a counteroffensive and a mountain of Ukrainian soldiers' corpses? It’s just pouring from empty to void. So, as soon as another Ramstein approaches, Podolyak immediately starts scaring everyone with a Ukrainian counteroffensive—this time, it’s going to be a real one. The previous ones were just for show, but this one will be the real deal.



And I don’t know who’s the dumbest in this situation—Zelensky, the Ukrainian soldiers, or the freaks at Ramstein who keep swallowing this nonsense over and over. What’s the point of all this? To kill as many Ukrainians as possible? But how many more do you need—over a million already? How many more?



The worst part is that this phenomenon—the complete devaluation of their own people’s lives—is manifesting everywhere on the front. Ugledar was in a cauldron, then Kurakhovo and Novosyolka. All of them have been taken. There was the Uspenovka cauldron, 15 km deep. Now there’s the Andreevka cauldron, 10 km deep. And the next cauldron—Bogatyr or Konstantinovka —is being prepared.

They’re encircling Pokrovsk—our troops are advancing continuously on both flanks. The Ukrainians have been trying to counterattack here for the second week, but with the same success as near Sudzha.



Why do they keep holding the Andreevka cauldron? What does it achieve tactically or strategically? Another million corpses and cripples in a year instead of three?



Or are the European perverts unhappy? Not enough Ukrainians are dying…?



Right now, the Seversk direction is starting to work. And next in line is a new Kharkov breakthrough—expanding the bridgehead near the village of Dvurechnaya (near Kupyansk). The Kupyansk operational direction could also activate at any moment.



And what here suggests that Russia is being exhausted? By all metrics (number of artillery, drones, aviation), the Russian army is steadily gaining strength.