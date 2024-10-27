The Spoiling of the Hegemon, America in the Crab Pose: Why the US Can't Be Saved
By Marat Khairullin.
America is a business. A business succeeds when there is profit (or when the revenue is greater than the losses). As soon as the losses exceed the profit, the business is over.
2024 was a turning point for the US. The country officially became unprofitable. The main problem here is that America became unprofitable in the middle of a normal economic situation. There were no shocks, major crises, hurricanes, epidemics, and so on. Everything is fine and outwardly stable, but the country is frankly in the ass.
Even a non-specialist can see - this is such a powerful trend that it will no longer be possible to change it. This means that business and America as a Hegemon is over. A strong economy has always been the US's main asset, but over the past eight years (one Trump term and one Biden term), the country has done so much to its economy that there is no longer any point in talking about any advantages of the American way of doing business.
The American economy has turned into a black hole. Even the United States itself, represented by their excellent economic schools, see all the problems very well, but they can do nothing. The country has firmly embarked on an extensive path of deconstruction.
President Biden's last term has clearly demonstrated this. It is no coincidence that Vladimir Putin, before the start of the summit in Kazan, in an interview with foreign media, focused on the US national debt ($35 trillion) and the national budget deficit of $1.8 trillion. The amounts themselves are simply mind-boggling.
But that's not the point. A budget deficit means there's not enough money, and the government usually borrows it - preferably from foreign markets. But the United States borrows it from commercial banks, primarily the bank known as the Federal Reserve. In theory, it is supposed to pay off the debt with future profits.
Let's now go back four years. Biden inherited an economy that was growing at an annual rate of about one and a half trillion in a year. Inflation under Trump was cumulatively 7 percent. Before the Covid pandemic, the annual budget deficit was about 800-900 billion dollars per year with a budget of almost $5 trillion. That is, about a fifth of the budget was deficit spending. At the same time - 400 to 500 billion - was spent on servicing the national debt.
These are not great indicators, of course, but you can live. Biden didn't have to do anything special, just not interfere with the work of a well-oiled machine, in which case the country's economy could have remained stable for many years. The above indicators could have provided an acceptable standard of living in the US for decades to come. You just had to behave somewhat sensibly. However, Biden has more than doubled the budget deficit and continues to print dollars (borrow from banks) without restraint.
For the first time in U.S. history, interest payments on the national debt have exceeded one trillion dollars. This is the largest expenditure item in the U.S. government budget – more than medical and military expenses. Now let's do the math: with a budget revenue of 4.9 trillion dollars, the deficit plus mandatory interest is 2.8 trillion dollars. That is more than a third of the budget – and, apparently, this figure will only grow.
Cumulative inflation under Biden has grown from 7 percent to 20 percent - an almost astronomical figure for the US economy. I'll explain why below. In other words, once America can no longer borrow, the people of the United States will face a very hard landing. Life there is not so sweet as it is, and after this, there will not be enough money even for the basics.
If we talk further about the budget deficit, the problem is not that the US is not going to live within its means, but that this borrowed money is going nowhere. It is the same as if a person takes out a loan and spends it on trinkets. To understand, we need to delve a little deeper into the problem of the US national debt.
At the turn of the 2000s, the US national debt was quite comfortable and modest by today's standards - about 7 trillion dollars, but then came the big financial crisis of 2007-2008 (also called the mortgage crisis). The US, in order to avoid a repeat of the Great Depression of the 1930s, began to actively flood its economy with credit money, increasing the national debt. Thus, by the time Trump came to power, the US national debt had reached 20 trillion. This was already an alarming signal, but America reassured itself and others by saying that in any case, the country's economic growth, caused by the infusion of borrowed funds, would pay off these loans.
It seemed like a long way off from a financial collapse. The dollar was in great demand on the international stage, there was no alternative to the Federal Reserve's treasury bonds (in this form borrowed funds were issued), and the US itself was recognized as the hegemon by absolutely everyone. Everything was very beautiful and stable until the pandemic hit.
Then it suddenly became clear that the economy of the most powerful country in the world is a very fragile thing. Unemployment in the US immediately increased 6 fold. Therefore, Trump, in order to avoid another Great Depression, resorted to a tried and tested method - he began to flood the country with borrowed money. In just two years, the US national debt had grown by seven trillion dollars, reaching 28 trillion.
But the worst thing was that this money did not bring the desired effect. Moreover, a huge part of this money was simply stolen. For example, out of the $2.3 trillion of the "pandemic package," almost eight hundred billion were stolen by scammers - people and corporations received this money through fake schemes, without needing it at all. A separate article should be written about how Trump's crazy trillions went nowhere. But the point is that the stated goals were not achieved - Trump expected, by stuffing so much money into the economy, that he would increase its growth at the level of 3-4 trillion per year. By maintaining such a pace for 10 years, America could well survive the consequences of the Pandemic and digest 7 trillion in increasing national debt. In the end, it turned out to be half as much. By the time Biden came to power, as mentioned above, the annual economic growth was approximately one and a half trillion with fairly low inflation of less than 2 percent.
This was no longer very comfortable for a country accustomed to cheap loans, but it was still possible to live. Although, even then, the economy was no longer able to digest so much money. Imagine a seriously ill person whose body is very worn out and simply refuses to take traditional medications. Such a patient needs a radical remedy. So America needed something radical.
As a result, Trump's efforts did not even lead to the US economy reaching its pre-pandemic level, let alone any real development, but the situation was not as catastrophic as it is now.
The trouble came from where no one expected it - Biden decided to wipe Trump's nose and borrowed another seven trillion, increasing the national debt to the current monstrous $35 trillion. This is already more than the country's GDP. Unlike Trump, who had to deal with the pandemic crisis, Biden did not face any economic crisis. Roughly speaking, the sea was not stormy. Even in calm conditions, Biden's team was unable to achieve its stated goals.
Colossal amounts of money not only went nowhere, the economy began to openly collapse. Inflation rose to 9 percent out of nowhere. In Russia, for comparison, this figure is now about 8 percent per year, but the difference is that we are an actively growing economy, and also waging a serious war. Specifically for the US, Biden's economic failure resulted in electricity prices jumping by 40 percent and fuel prices rising by almost 60 percent, which led to an increase in the price of the entire consumer goods chain.
Along with prices, tax liabilities have also increased. In the US, there is a very important indicator called the "household tax bill," and under Biden it has increased by almost 20 percent - by $13,000 per year. But despite tax increases and a monstrous $15 trillion in injections into the economy, the country still lacks money.
Since this year, the United States has been experiencing a specific shortfall of almost 50 percent in money to service its debt. In other words, in order to simply continue servicing its national debt, the US would have to borrow an additional $500 billion from its own banks every year, but that would only be if the country stopped borrowing. Of course, the American elite has no intention of stopping.
For example, Trump promised an additional 7 trillion in his election campaign, Harris a little less - 4 trillion (on top of the already expected deficits). That is, in any case, the debt will continue to grow under the next president. One of the consequences of high inflation is the growth of interest rates on loans. If Trump borrowed his seven trillion at 0.9 per annum, then Biden borrowed his seven at more than 4 percent, and the next president will borrow at an even higher interest rate. The flywheel has been set in motion - you can't not borrow, but each new loan will be more expensive, and to service it, you'll have to borrow again. Ultimately, debt servicing could reach another crazy figure: $2 trillion per year in interest payments alone.
And here's another problem - US allies are starting to dump dollars. For example, a huge problem for America right now is that Japan has to dump $400 billion in US Treasury bonds to support its Pension Fund, which is already effectively bankrupt. Japanese commercial banks will soon be dumping another $200 billion, or are already dumping. This generally affects the cost of treasury bonds, considered some of the safest securities in the world. Therefore, the US will have to buy these bonds in order to support the system, that is, incur unplanned expenses again. And next year, international bond holders are ready to dump another $2 trillion. Thus, US securities are really starting to lose international markets, which means that America may end up alone with the problem of its debt.
In the meantime, we state that the Hegemon has already taken the crab pose and is starting to back away. The fact that the country's next presidents are not going to stop with the debts shows that America has already resigned itself to its collapse, and everyone is engaged in the last and sweetest robbery of their own country. Prosperous and bountiful - at some point it simply began to choke and drown before the eyes of the whole world. This is what everyone needs to think about. What can I say? Other than a big "hello" to Fukuyama...
A top essay, the U.S debt trap, for that is what they have created, one giant bear/debt trap, into which they happily stumbled, think the mindless Treasury Sec Yellen and her incessant lecturing China with her dim wit pontifical statements, laughable, a well practiced story teller if ever there was one, we are witnessing the structured demolition of the greatest Ponzi scheme in history, think of it this way, the entire U.S and their Western Allies economies built entirely upon debt, borrowing more every year in order to keep the entire charade, confidence trick moving along, the entire structure a smoke and mirrors confidence rort… the top 1% and Corporates commensurate the banks getting it all, the divvy, whilst the average Joe and Jayne gets rheemed, well and truly up the gunga..
This debt trap has been sprung, the demand by the 60+ % of bond/treasuries holders comprised of private equity, investment managers, the U.S citizen will rightfully demand higher rates for the risk of holding this junk, let alone for the main salients such lenders demand for loss of use/opportunity having given the government their hard earned not to mention the time factor or period they lend it to the government for … needing compensated accordingly for time without… the longer the higher the cost to government will now be the calculus, the inverse of what typically would apply… because sphincters will well and truly be sweaty and tightening by said lenders at giving up their hard earned to the spend thrift U.S Government for any length of time longer than 6months me believes… the time factor as we move forward will become the greatest risk to lenders, they will lack appetite for a lack of compensation for going without their hard earned instead handing it over to government fools to manage… who in their right mind knowing what we know would consider doing so, default is coming, these spend thrifts care not about the little guy, the mom, pop, grandma or pa losing their life’s savings, that’s business, ought to have been more cautious, done their due diligence.
When this bomb goes off and all of those USD flood back like the tsunami they represent, hitting U.S shores, look for inflation to scream upward at an uncontrolled rate…
If you wonder what the War in Ukraine is all about it, it is about the hegemon fighting to maintain it’s position at the top of the fiscal hit parade, the really great thing about this take down is that they have done it to themselves, just look closely at the impact of their fiscal policy, who has benefitted and gained, who has suffered and continues, there will be anarchy the middle classes already hollowed out, the U.S is not in a position of any kind to deal with a fiscal crisis such as Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Cuba, or that fiscally, any number of other nations have been forced into because of U.S fiscal/foreign policy, presently we are witnessing Europe and Japan’s economies being sacrificed in order the U.S survive, whilst the once so called poorer nations comprised of the global South, are on the precipice of wealth beyond their wildest dreams, BRiCS+ has and will result in this reconstituting of the financial order, rightly so, commodities, real tangibles now backing their currencies, wait for the new exchanges to become operational in the Global South, for gold and silver to no longer be primarily traded ex the West where the price is fixed, a scandal yet price for real the world’s only real money, as confirmed the Roman tables and Justinians law, enshrined in most nations fiscal statute has in London and Western exchanges been oversold on paper 15/1 in other words if paper gold contracts owned were stood for delivery ex these exchanges for every contract sold circa fourteen (14) could not be filled, despite the holders of said contracts waving their worthless paper contracts attesting to their owning gold under the noses of the dealers in the West…
When that genie lands, watch the gold price soar, back to where it ought be, from where it has been artificially set for decades, gold anathema to Western Central Bankers, we know the why, currency pegged to gold is restrictive, does not allow or provide for unlimited money printing, add to this mix the Saudis in Western Asia deciding in June they would not renew the exclusive to the U.S fifty year Petrodollar deal, preferring, having read the tea leaves and knowing what lies ahead for the Hegemon, to ensure their oil income can be sold in any currency, a la BRICS+ policy, poor MBS, walking a fine line, even opining not long ago, he feared assassination, little wonder with so much money at stake, the U.S able to print incessantly due the fact at one point nearly 90% of global trade trillions per day, was undertaken in USD, great gig if you can it, but since that ratio has dropped to a paltry 58% and continues to decline this is the other tightrope the U.S walks.
Add to this nightmare the USD$770 Quadrillion yep, with a Q… we’ve long passed the Trills, of derivatives to be unwound and the economic picture for the U.S becomes even bleaker.
Meanwhile China with her USD$1.2Trillion trade surplus per annum keeps on rockin, building infrastructure around the globe, doing what any sane investor would do, putting their surplus to work, growing their influence and wealth.
Simply put the worst is yet to come and the best of it is that China, Russia, the global south and non aligned to the West nations can and will trade amongst themselves at record levels, they don’t need the West, they need nothing the West offers or has, their products expensive, over rated, much of what is manufactured outside of the West in the East and South, as good if not better, in short five hundred turgid years of colonial bastard rule is nearing its zenith… its end, rightly so, I feel for the average Joe and Jayne but have no sympathy, none, nada, zilch, zero a big fat fricken donut with a monstrous hole, zip, sympathy for the elites in the West…
They counted upon Russia losing, divvying up after Balkanising Russia and her 70Trillions in resources, resetting their fiscal balances as they all and everyone spent what they didn’t have, who will forget the Munich Security Conference preceding the SMO, every leader there high, almost intoxicated on the wealth and riches they all foolishly believed was going to fall into their lap, akin shareholders spending IPO proceeds before the bell has rung confirming their new wealth these elites did the same, believing the U.S assurances of …don’t worry bro, we got this, you’ll get yours.. enjoy it.. and off they went printing presses launched into over drive billions here, more billions there, all money they didn’t have, well as we know, e@ch and every one of us, the bill always gets, must be paid… there is a day of reckoning… and boy oh boy have they been caught pants around their ankles, privates exposed… they sure as shitzen carry on as if they have been so maniacal and non sensical their doubling and trebling down on the cross dressing Nazi pervert in that Nazi shit hole Ukraine… hoping now against hope a miracle, will save them… alas, the only miracle on that battlefield is the Russian miracle, that once again as back in the 1940’s when last called upon by humanity to do so, saving the world from fascism, for fascists is what these loser elites have all become… watch this space, this is only just starting to warm up.
Kia Kaha from New Zealand
First of all, you have to start not with Trump but with Bush Jr with his illusions of the "owning house dream," which ended up with the banks selling mortgages to people unable to pay them, then selling to other institutions "mortgage packages" upping the mortgage payments, and people went bankrupt. Obama didn't fix the problem, he told the bankers, " between you and the mob with pitchforks, is only me" and he bailed the violators, nobody got in prison for the massive fraud. Obama kicked this can for 8 years, and Trump inherited the mess and did what he could but couldn't do anything cardinal because the blob made sure the blob people were in all the right places. What Biden did, we all have seen.
But you forget that the US been through the economic turmoils before and if now Trump & team would do things right and cut cut cut the blob, return jobs home from overseas, place tariffs, I think the US can recover.