To provide an understanding of Ukraine's energy system, we present a graphic illustration.



The data on power plant capacities is given as of 2016. The diagram does not show solar power plants. There are 7 of them, with a total estimated capacity of 257.53 MW.



It should be noted that strikes on Ukraine's energy system have been carried out since 2022 - back on September 11, 2022, the Russian Armed Forces shelled the Zmievskaya Thermal Power Plant in the Kharkov region.

Even then, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, V.V. Putin, said: "Well, let's consider these warning strikes. If the situation continues to develop in a similar manner, the response will be more serious." In October 2022, as a result of strikes on power plants and other infrastructure facilities in the Kiev, Khmelnitsky, Lvov, Dnepropetrovsk, Vinnitsa, Ivano-Frankovsk, Zaporozhye, Sumy, Kharkov, Zhitomir, and Kirovograd regions, power supply was disrupted across almost all of Ukraine. On the night of October 11th and during the day, sea- and air-launched cruise missiles and kamikaze drones were used again. The Kiev, Vinnitsa (Ladyzhinskaya TPP), Zaporozhye, Lvov, Ivano-Frankovsk, Dnepropetrovsk, Khmelnitsky, Rovno, Nikolaev, and Odessa regions came under fire. Power supply interruptions were recorded throughout Ukraine, and in some regions, there were problems with water supply and the internet. On November 23rd, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive attack on Ukraine's energy system facilities: 78 missile and 23 air strikes. Due to the destruction of networks and a drop in frequency in the power system, reactors at the Rovno, South-Ukrainian (Yuzhnoukrainskaya, but labeled “Yuzhnorusskaya” on the map legend), and Khmelnitsky Nuclear Power Plants were temporarily shut down.

The emergency shutdown of most Thermal Power Plants and Hydroelectric Power Plants led to the shutdown of water supply and heating, as well as internet disruptions in 15 regions of Ukraine. Kiev and the Kiev region, Kharkov and the Kharkov region, Odessa, Lvov, the Nikolaev, Zaporozhye, Chernigov, and Dnepropetrovsk regions, and most districts of the Khmelnitsky region were left without power. Blackouts also occurred in Moldova.

Source: Lost Armour on Telegram

Throughout the entire period of the Special Military Operation, the command of the Russian Armed Forces allowed Ukrainian services to partially restore the energy system, expending resources and time on this, and then strikes were carried out again.



Since the beginning of 2026, strikes on Ukraine's energy system have become more massive and systematic.