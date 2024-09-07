Each of us knows that there are moments in life when there is nowhere to draw strength from except simply in Faith. Sometimes, it seems that the whole world is against you, and there is no strength to move on. And then all that remains is to pray to God and, gritting your teeth, move forward no matter what. This is how our army and our commanders live - despite the constant cries of paid military bloggers, they move forward.



There is an important point - our generals, unlike Syrsky and the enemy generals in general, do not fight on TikTok. It is beneath their dignity - they are working silently on the battlefield, painstakingly, they work hard to bring our common Victory closer day after day. What's interesting (an attentive person will immediately notice this today) is that more and more evidence is emerging of how complex our commanders really are in terms of strategy.



Just one example (our author of “non-secret maps” Mikhail Popov has already noted this: https://maratkhairullin.substack.com/p/a-special-analysis-from-the-illustrator?r=3upj8b), “as soon as the Ukrainian Armed Forces rushed into the Kursk region, actions began to split and destroy the Kurakhovo-Ugledar-Velikaya Novosyolka-Gulyai Pole-Orekhov line, to ensure the security of our Azov coast and the land corridor to Crimea.”





Here, it is worth paying attention to the following point: Prechistovka and Zolotaya Niva (between Ugledar and Velikaya Novoselka) were literally instantly captured by our troops, moreover, apparently, by a simultaneous attack from several directions.



First: This happened exactly at the moment when our troops in the Pokrovsky sector had practically completed the encirclement of the enemy's most important fortified area in this direction behind the Karlovskoye Reservoir.



Secondly: Victories in Prechistovka and Zolotaya Niva were intensively cultivated several weeks before the events in Kursk Oblast. We were burning out everything alive so that at the decisive moment, they could be occupied with one blow.



Another important point: having reached the outskirts of Selidovo, our forces did not break into the urban development, but continued to clear out small villages with the aim of encircling the enemy group near Netailovo.



At the same time as the Ukrainian Armed Forces pulled fresh units into Selidovo (with the obvious goal of forcing us into tough, difficult battles for another Bakhmut), we instead struck near Ugledar, and we struck in a sector that we had been carefully preparing for a long time.



That is, ours are playing a game of cat and mouse: as soon as the Ukrops, as usual, dug in in yet another fortress, ours continued to knock out the enemy forces in the weakest places.



This alone indicates that the entire SMO operation is being conducted according to a clear plan, which prepares for all sorts of surprises, like, for example, the events in the Kursk region. It is obvious that, in general, this attack by the Ukrops was clearly aimed at disrupting the implementation of the Russian General Staff's Great Victory Plan. So far, it hasn't worked, and that is where all these corrupt bloggers are howling.



Here is the important point - we do not know all the details of this Big Plan. We do not even know if there is one at all. We can only BELIEVE in our generals and pray for Victory.



Perhaps, this is the only thing that Russian generals can now ask of the entire Russian people – to trust them.



Like in that very poem: “How I survived, only you and I will know”...