Lately, we have been constantly hearing about "plans to settle the conflict in Ukraine." First, it is essential to understand why this situation has arisen in the first place. And here, everything is quite simple—Ukraine has lost. Despite all the financial injections and the so-called aid provided to it, if there were any other prospects for Ukraine, the conversations would be different. The new U.S. administration, with the pragmatism of a trader, has balanced the books and seems to have decided that further investments in this project are pointless. This shift has created a noticeable rift between the U.S. and its mainly European allies, with the former also having economic grievances against the latter.



Encouraged by these "U.S. allies" (and perhaps something else), Zelensky decided to speak with Trump and his team from a position of strength, forgetting his total dependence on them. The outcome of this was clear to everyone. After this, the "allies" patted him on the back encouragingly, offered words of support, granted a loan, and promised to produce missiles for MANPADS in Belfast in the future (without specifying a timeline). They also promised to discuss where and how they could scrape together funds, which are already in short supply, for further support. And after that... they sent him to reconcile with Trump. Because, as it suddenly turned out, their capabilities are far fewer than their ambitions. And there, not only did the positions remain unchanged, but they also became even more rigid.



Here, we can clearly observe, in all its glory, the catastrophic problems of the Ukrainian government with the planning horizon of its actions. The same can be said about the recent attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to counterattack on various sections of the Line of Contact. The decision of the "offended" to show that they can manage without American help will only lead to a short-term media effect, but in essence, it is merely an accelerated depletion of already supplied resources without replenishment. Especially in the absence of intelligence data exchange.



While the enemy has made minor incursions into our defense on a few local sections at the level of "improvement on the front line," our forces are regrouping and organizing rear areas, keeping in mind that neither of the two hyenas fighting each other is our friend. Additionally, strikes, including massive ones, are being carried out on enemy storage bases, production facilities, and infrastructure objects related to Ukraine's military industry.

Ukrainian Mapping Project “Deep State”

Moreover, on the front lines, our forces are not only repelling counterattacks. In the Kursk region, the main supply route for the AFU grouping, Yunakovka-Sudzha, has been brought under tight fire control. In the southeast of the territory occupied by the enemy, Russian units have advanced west of the settlement of Kurilovka, splitting the AFU grouping and cutting off the second most important supply route, Sudzha-Guevo-Gornal.

On the Kupyansk front, the intensity of fighting is increasing in the area of the bridgeheads on the western bank of the Oskol River. The enemy is pulling in additional reserves and counterattacking towards the settlement of Zapadnoe. Russian Armed Forces units are also attacking. North of Figolovka (Fyholevka, just north of Novomlynsk), our attacks are directed towards the settlement of Petro-Ivanovka, and north of Novomlynsk, our forces have advanced towards the settlement of Krasnoye Pervoye (Krasnoe 1). An encirclement of Kamenka is underway to merge the bridgeheads in the Dvurechnaya and Topoli (Topoly) areas into a single whole, which will allow our mechanized units to cross to the right bank of the Oskol River.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.3.2025=Line of Combat Contact March 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy has shifted the vector of attacks towards the settlement of Shevchenko, reaching its outskirts. The AFU is also trying to take control of Uspenovka. Units of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), mechanized units, and a large number of special operations forces units intended for assault operations have been deployed to this direction. At the moment, the enemy has no significant successes, although it is worth understanding that the AFU will continue attempts to cut off our salient on the left flank and push our army away from the city.



In the South Donetsk direction, Russian troops have advanced southwest of Razliv, developing an offensive not only in its direction but also towards the settlement of Bogatyr.

Simultaneously with the Russian armed forces advancing and creating "conditions on the ground" for negotiation positions, our military-political leadership is also active on the political front. Information has emerged that before the meeting in Riyadh, there was another meeting, not in Venezuela, as some media reported, during which our "peace plan" was handed over to the American side. Judging by the information that has leaked, it includes very stringent demands, including what could be called reparations. In Riyadh, it seems, they were already discussing the roadmap.



In addition to the fact that all our constitutional territories are unequivocally not subject to any revision, and the organization and conduct of a Tribunal on the facts of war crimes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our interests also extend to the entire left-bank Ukraine, where there should be no Ukrainian troops, and the territories themselves should be under our protectorate. The same applies to the Odessa and Nikolaev regions, where our monitoring missions will operate. This effectively means the establishment of our bases there. The administration of these regions should be appointed from representatives loyal to us. And, of course, these regions, like the regions of left-bank Ukraine, should have the right to self-determination.



In addition to monitoring missions on the left bank and the Black Sea region, a similar Russian monitoring mission should be located on Ukraine's western border. Interestingly, Belarus is also expressing interest in the Chernihiv region to enhance its security.



On the remaining territory of the former Ukraine, there must unequivocally be a separation of powers, rehabilitation, and revival of political factions oriented towards Russia, with their provision of a worthy place in parliament. Also, one of the branches of power (either the president or the prime minister) must be entirely pro-Russian.



And this is only part of the bitter pill that we have presented to the West. Many have noticed that Kirill Dmitriev is present in the negotiation group. He is a seasoned investment entrepreneur with an excellent education, heading the Direct Investment Fund. He knows how the Western economic machine works. It was he who opposed those in power who believed that our economy could exist solely on the sale of raw materials and that we would buy everything necessary abroad. Back in the mid-2000s, he insisted that we need to increase production and not rely on high oil prices, as they would decline. He developed high-tech enterprises, including in medicine. And, probably, his task is to implement the economic package of our demands on Ukraine. Apparently, he will be engaged in the recovery and return of our economic assets stolen under Poroshenko and Zelensky. This includes about three hundred fairly large companies in the banking, energy, transit, and other sectors. Likely targets of his attention include the Odessa Port Plant, the gas transportation system and gas storage facilities, the Nikolaev shipyards, and much more.



Another of our demands is freedom of religion and the return of all parishes of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. At the same time, the UOC must fully integrate into the Moscow Patriarchate, losing its autonomy.



Father Tikhon, whom Western media call Putin's spiritual advisor and the future Orthodox Patriarch, will likely handle these matters. The Russian leadership believes that the assassination attempt on him was related to this. In the global context, Father Tikhon is one of the brightest representatives of Russian soft power. It is believed that a person like him is capable of solving the great historical task of uniting all Orthodox churches in the world. In his time, he masterfully returned the American Orthodox Church Abroad to the fold of the Moscow Patriarchate.