Russia is Consolidating Or, How the World Order is Changing with the Development of New Trade Routes
Analysis by Mikhail Popov
Throughout the major military conflicts of recent centuries, including the two World Wars (some suggest that Napoleon's conquests were the First World War...), humanity has fought primarily over sources of raw materials, markets for goods, and trade routes. In political terms, this is called the "division of spheres of influence." With the advance of technological progress, humanity has gained ever more powerful and destructive weapons, with which the leading world powers prove their rights and capabilities to each other and to the rest of the world, divide the world into "spheres of influence," codify this division in international law, and create "international" governing and controlling organizations. In this form, during periods of relative stability, the global community existed and developed—until, as Karl Marx taught, new crisis situations arose.
After the collapse of the USSR, the Potsdam system of world order and the division of spheres of influence disintegrated. New states emerged, new borders appeared, and the need arose to reshape the global order. Old international rules and organizations began to lose their influence. Particularly active aspirants for new rights concluded that the law did not apply to them and, in violation of all international norms and rules, declared their desires and goals. This is precisely the process we are now witnessing in real time.
By unfolding a map of the world, let us look at ourselves from the outside and assess the crisis from the perspective of control over trade routes and their influence on the economy, which, as we know, is the foundation of everything, including state policy.
Trade routes are the land, sea, river, and air communication lines that connect industrial regions with sources of raw materials and markets. The length of these routes, the costs of their infrastructure, safety, and the efficiency of moving goods affect the cost of raw materials and finished products, which in turn affects their competitiveness and, consequently, the capture of markets. In the modern world, there are many modes of transport, but sea transport is considered the most economical. Therefore, over centuries of trade relations, humanity has developed safe sea routes. The "choke points" (both literally and figuratively) of maritime shipping are the strait sections (straits, narrows), control over which gives the countries that own these straits additional economic leverage to pressure their competitors. The Collective West, including through NATO, controls most of the world's straits and, in crisis situations, has the ability to use this trump card against its rivals.
However, in the Middle East, there is a hub of major trade routes centered on straits that do not belong to the Collective West and are not under its control. This is the Suez Canal, where Egypt still observes international norms, but in a crisis situation, it would not be able to ensure protection and security. The Suez Canal connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea; further, the route from the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden passes through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, on the shore of which lies the state of Yemen. Yemen has the forces and means to control the passage of ships through the strait and is not subject to the will of the "masters of the world" from the Anglo-Saxon sector. Therefore, the leaders of this state are "terrorists" and "dictators" according to Western propaganda.
To the east lies the Persian Gulf, on the shores of which are countries that possess the world's reserves of raw materials. The maritime transport route for exporting these raw materials passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, leading through the Arabian Sea to the Indian Ocean. And here is a surprise: the Strait of Hormuz is controlled by a sovereign state independent of the whims of the Anglo-Saxon world—Iran. Therefore, Iran's leaders are "terrorists" and "dictators" in Western propaganda. Moreover, in the opinion of the Collective West, they had the audacity to take all possible measures to develop their means of defense.
Let us recall what demands were made of Iran: the main one was the cessation of nuclear research. But Iran began this work to ensure its own security, because its aggressive neighbor Israel, in violation of all international rules and norms, has created nuclear weapons and possesses them. The international community, for some reason, shamefully ignores this fact. Israeli leaders lazily declare with chutzpah: "Israel does not have nuclear weapons. But if there is a threat to the state, we will use them."
What control over these straits means, we see with the example of the Strait of Hormuz—real, tangible, and, as they say, we can touch it. Just one strait is blocked, and a global crisis is developing like a chain reaction, with some consequences manifesting later, after some time.
In contrast to the existing system, the Russian Federation is creating on its own territory and in cooperation with partners across the Eurasian continent a new system of transport routes that will change global connections. These are "horizontal" trade routes connecting the east and west of the continent. The basis of this transport system will be the Northern Sea Route (NSR). From the ports of the NSR, railway lines are being laid southward along meridians (the "Northern Latitudinal Corridor" project), and in Siberia, these meridian connections are provided by Siberian rivers. Along Russia's southern borders, freight is carried by the Trans-Siberian Railway, which is connected to the Baikal-Amur Mainline. Its connections with the international "New Silk Road" system are also being developed. The international "North-South Transport Corridor" project will connect the ports of the NSR with the New Silk Road via railways, highways, and river transport. Horizontal and vertical transport corridors are being "stitched together," and on territory not controlled by the Anglo-Saxons and their allies. And we must understand that it is precisely this factor that troubles our enemies. This transport system will deprive the Anglo-Saxon world of its influence and power.
Therefore, the Russian Federation and its partners will have to defend their right to independent development and their right to shape a new world system. This is precisely what is now happening in the zone of the Special Military Operation, which is not a local conflict. It is a military operation to exhaust our main adversary economically and militarily, and to create political conditions for presenting our demands and terms. That is why it is lasting so long. "Russia is consolidating!”
Rien de nouveau sous le soleil. La réalité l’emporte toujours. Un travail d’excellence:
Barry Cunliffe
By Steppe, Desert & Ocean
The Birth of Eurasia
MANY years ago I was expounding at length on some topic to my young son, who sat patiently for a while and then said, ‘Yes, dad, but how does it connect?’ That one question has been with me ever since. Whatever may capture our imagination—the beauty of a Song bowl, the behaviour of wild horses on the steppe coming down to drink in the evening, the statue of the mathematician al-Khwarizmi in Khiva, or the name of a Viking scratched in runic script on a balustrade in the Hagia Sophia—put them in context, embedded in a web of connectivity, and they become infinitely more fascinating and take on entirely new meanings. History is far more than of human actions spread over vast landscapes and through deep time creating a dense fabric, every thread of which has significance. The wonder of it all lies in how interconnected everything is. This book is an attempt to explore the two big themes, connectivity and mobility, as they developed throughout Eurasia from early prehistory, binding the world into a single system by the fourteenth century AD. It is the story of the energizing relationship between sedentary states, like China, the Near East, and, later, Europe, with the pastoral nomads of the steppe, whose huge homeland spread from Mongolia to Hungary, and with the maritime communities living around the ocean fringes. The steppe, the deserts, and the oceans created the connective tissue through which people, commodities, and ideas flowed. To cover the whole of Eurasia throughout its formative first ten thousand years is something of a challenge. I am fully aware that every paragraph in this book could easily be expanded to a chapter. The task has been to be rigorously selective, to focus on the dynamics that seem important to the understanding of the narrative rather than to be lured into attractive sidelines. Thus, the impact of climate change is a recurring theme, while Alexander the Great’s adventures in Asia are given only brief mention—too brief, I suspect, for some. All I can plead is that selection is a personal matter. I learnt about it early in life. As a very young archaeologist in the 1960s I had to give a lecture on one of my excavations to an august audience in Oxford. It was an unnerving experience. Afterwards my mentor, the doyen of Roman studies Sir Ian Richmond, came up to me. Sensing my discomfort, he put his hand on my shoulder and said, ‘That was good . . . (pause) . . . it wasn’t so much what you put in as what you left out.’ I can only hope that this time I have also got the balance about right. The narrative relies heavily on archaeological evidence, much of which has only become available since 1990, and upon historical sources. I have used DNA evidence sparingly, not because there is any doubt about its usefulness, but because there is still much to learn about how to use it. Only when much more genetic data has become available and we have come to appreciate its nuances will it become a major contributor to the debate. More surprising to some readers will be the absence of any reference to speculations about language. This omission is deliberate since I want the archaeological and historical sources to stand on their own and not be constrained by circular arguments dominated by linguistic theories as has so often happened. When the archaeological evidence has had time to demonstrate its strengths, then the debate can begin afresh. I have always been interested in landscape, but writing this book has made me even more aware of the crucial impact of geography on human perception and behaviour. This is one of the reasons why so many maps are included to help us visualize the environments and spaces with which people had to engage. The maps and photographs are an aid, but nothing can replace the experience of being there. I have had many memorable experiences researching this book: crossing the Taklamakan desert in a sandstorm, arriving at Palmyra on the edge of the Syrian desert bowed by the intense loneliness of the place, looking east to the endless sand across which the camel trains brought exotic goods to satiate the Roman desire for luxuries, or riding on a summer afternoon across the Mongolian steppe, the horse scuffing up the heady smell of the herbs, aware only of the peace, calm, and oneness of it all. To be there is to understand. I can only hope that this book will encourage at least some of its readers to explore a few of the places mentioned, the better to appreciate the people whose lives these landscapes have shaped.
Barry Cunliffe Oxford October 2014
Mr. Popov's strategic article is excellent, outlining the general context in which the current tensions are arising.
Americans and their satellites—whose power diminishes daily—are truly on edge.
And certainly, Russia's role is very important. Iran's challenge would be inconceivable without the attrition that Russia has inflicted on NATO. "Russia is consolidating!”