Don't worry, I'll provide translations where needed.

Throughout the major military conflicts of recent centuries, including the two World Wars (some suggest that Napoleon's conquests were the First World War...), humanity has fought primarily over sources of raw materials, markets for goods, and trade routes. In political terms, this is called the "division of spheres of influence." With the advance of technological progress, humanity has gained ever more powerful and destructive weapons, with which the leading world powers prove their rights and capabilities to each other and to the rest of the world, divide the world into "spheres of influence," codify this division in international law, and create "international" governing and controlling organizations. In this form, during periods of relative stability, the global community existed and developed—until, as Karl Marx taught, new crisis situations arose.



After the collapse of the USSR, the Potsdam system of world order and the division of spheres of influence disintegrated. New states emerged, new borders appeared, and the need arose to reshape the global order. Old international rules and organizations began to lose their influence. Particularly active aspirants for new rights concluded that the law did not apply to them and, in violation of all international norms and rules, declared their desires and goals. This is precisely the process we are now witnessing in real time.



By unfolding a map of the world, let us look at ourselves from the outside and assess the crisis from the perspective of control over trade routes and their influence on the economy, which, as we know, is the foundation of everything, including state policy.



Trade routes are the land, sea, river, and air communication lines that connect industrial regions with sources of raw materials and markets. The length of these routes, the costs of their infrastructure, safety, and the efficiency of moving goods affect the cost of raw materials and finished products, which in turn affects their competitiveness and, consequently, the capture of markets. In the modern world, there are many modes of transport, but sea transport is considered the most economical. Therefore, over centuries of trade relations, humanity has developed safe sea routes. The "choke points" (both literally and figuratively) of maritime shipping are the strait sections (straits, narrows), control over which gives the countries that own these straits additional economic leverage to pressure their competitors. The Collective West, including through NATO, controls most of the world's straits and, in crisis situations, has the ability to use this trump card against its rivals.

Forgive the machine translation))

However, in the Middle East, there is a hub of major trade routes centered on straits that do not belong to the Collective West and are not under its control. This is the Suez Canal, where Egypt still observes international norms, but in a crisis situation, it would not be able to ensure protection and security. The Suez Canal connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea; further, the route from the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden passes through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, on the shore of which lies the state of Yemen. Yemen has the forces and means to control the passage of ships through the strait and is not subject to the will of the "masters of the world" from the Anglo-Saxon sector. Therefore, the leaders of this state are "terrorists" and "dictators" according to Western propaganda.



To the east lies the Persian Gulf, on the shores of which are countries that possess the world's reserves of raw materials. The maritime transport route for exporting these raw materials passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, leading through the Arabian Sea to the Indian Ocean. And here is a surprise: the Strait of Hormuz is controlled by a sovereign state independent of the whims of the Anglo-Saxon world—Iran. Therefore, Iran's leaders are "terrorists" and "dictators" in Western propaganda. Moreover, in the opinion of the Collective West, they had the audacity to take all possible measures to develop their means of defense.



Let us recall what demands were made of Iran: the main one was the cessation of nuclear research. But Iran began this work to ensure its own security, because its aggressive neighbor Israel, in violation of all international rules and norms, has created nuclear weapons and possesses them. The international community, for some reason, shamefully ignores this fact. Israeli leaders lazily declare with chutzpah: "Israel does not have nuclear weapons. But if there is a threat to the state, we will use them."



What control over these straits means, we see with the example of the Strait of Hormuz—real, tangible, and, as they say, we can touch it. Just one strait is blocked, and a global crisis is developing like a chain reaction, with some consequences manifesting later, after some time.

In contrast to the existing system, the Russian Federation is creating on its own territory and in cooperation with partners across the Eurasian continent a new system of transport routes that will change global connections. These are "horizontal" trade routes connecting the east and west of the continent. The basis of this transport system will be the Northern Sea Route (NSR). From the ports of the NSR, railway lines are being laid southward along meridians (the "Northern Latitudinal Corridor" project), and in Siberia, these meridian connections are provided by Siberian rivers. Along Russia's southern borders, freight is carried by the Trans-Siberian Railway, which is connected to the Baikal-Amur Mainline. Its connections with the international "New Silk Road" system are also being developed. The international "North-South Transport Corridor" project will connect the ports of the NSR with the New Silk Road via railways, highways, and river transport. Horizontal and vertical transport corridors are being "stitched together," and on territory not controlled by the Anglo-Saxons and their allies. And we must understand that it is precisely this factor that troubles our enemies. This transport system will deprive the Anglo-Saxon world of its influence and power.



Therefore, the Russian Federation and its partners will have to defend their right to independent development and their right to shape a new world system. This is precisely what is now happening in the zone of the Special Military Operation, which is not a local conflict. It is a military operation to exhaust our main adversary economically and militarily, and to create political conditions for presenting our demands and terms. That is why it is lasting so long. "Russia is consolidating!”



